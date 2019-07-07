SAN FRANCISCO • The Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty sailed through 6 1/3 hitless innings Sunday before San Francisco’s Evan Longoria launched a Flaherty slider into the left-field seats for his 12th homer of the season _ and only run of the game Sunday at Oracle Park.
Flaherty, who had been winless in his previous eight starts, needed only 70 pitches to traverse six innings.
But, despite a double by Flaherty himself, the offense was unable to help him even the Cardinals hit five balls hard in the seventh off Jeff Samardzija but had only two singles to show for it. Giants center fielder Kevin Pillar robbed Paul Goldschmidt of at least a double with a diving catch in right center.
And so, with their 1-0 defeat in 2 hours 19 minutes, the Cardinals ended the pre-All Star break record at .500, just where they had been after the first two games of the season even though they had climbed to 10 over on May 1. They are 44-44 now.
They remained two games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the jam-packed National League Central Division in which four teams are within 2 ½ games of the lead.
After Longoria’s homer, Flaherty allowed a single by Alex Dickerson off the glove of retreating shortstop Paul DeJong but pitched out of that inning and then was pinch hit for in the eighth with the Cardinals down a run. They stayed down a run.
Flaherty dropped to 4-6 and he is winless in his last nine starts since May 14 with the team losing seven of those.
NOTHING ON EITHER SIDE
The only batter to reach base in the first four frames was the Cardinals’ Paul DeJong with a two-out walk in the first. He was thrown out stealing second, a call which stood after replay.
Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader ran down Brandon Belt’s leadoff drive in the first before banging into the left-center-field wall. Bader and right fielder Dexter Fowler, in fact, handled five of the first 12 putouts, including all three in the fourth.
The Cardinals’ Yairo Munoz broke up Samardzija’s no-hitter with a liner that nearly undressed the Giants’ pitcher, Charlie Brown-style, with two out in the fifth. Munoz stole second with a headfirst slide but was stranded as Matt Wieters struck out.
Flaherty issued his first walk, to Alex Dickerson, in the fifth but retired the next three hitters, posting two strikeouts.
Flaherty then doubled to left center with one out in the Cardinals’ sixth. Guilty of some base running errors in recent weeks, he alertly tagged up on Tommy Edman’s fly to deep and made third on the play. But Flaherty was stranded as Jose Martinez grounded out.
The six no-hit innings by Flaherty marked the first time a Cardinals starter had taken a no-hitter that far this season. Adam Wainwright had had no-hitters through five innings on two occasions.
FLAHERTY SEEKS FIRST WIN IN NINE STARTS
As Cardinals righthander Jack Flaherty attempts to end a streak of eight winless starts Sunday, he won’t have four of the Cardinals’ regulars behind him when he faces the San Francisco Giants in the final game before the All-Star break.
Flaherty (4-5) has only two losses in those eight games, but the Cardinals have dropped six of those games since Flaherty last won on May 14 in Atlanta. No Cardinals starter has gone beyond five innings in the past five starts and manager Mike Shildt said, “It’s important for Jack _ and important for our club _ to get some traction for our starters."
This start will be the second for Flaherty since close friend Tyler Skaggs, a Los Angeles Angels lefthander, suddenly died on Monday. “There’s a lot of emotion for Jack, clearly,” said Shildt.
“Jack’s just got to get back to executing his pitches. His pitches are more than good enough for this league. It’s matter of getting it to where he wants to, keeping his defense engaged and be efficient with his pitches, allowing him to go deeper in games.”
Left fielder Marcell Ozuna and third baseman Matt Carpenter aren’t even with the club as they tend to hand and back issues, respectively. Catcher Yadier Molina (right thumb) and second baseman Kolten Wong (left calf) are compromised but here and could be used in quasi emergencies.
Wong was moving around better Sunday but Shildt said, “It’s going to be hard for him to go out and give us a nine-inning effort today.”
Harrison Bader gets a start in center field as Tyler O’Neill isn’t starting in the outfield for the first time in seven games.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Jose Martinez lf
3. Paul DeJong ss
4. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
5. Dexter Fowler rf
6. Yairo Munoz 3b
7. Matt Wieters c
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Jack Flaherty p
SAN FRANCISCO LINEUP
1. Brandon Belt 1b
2. Joe Panik 2b
3. Evan Longoria 3b
4. Alex Dickerson lf
5. Stephen Vogt c
6. Kevin Pillar cf
7. Austin Slater rf
8. Donovan Solano ss
9. Jeff Samardzija p