Flaherty sails through four innings but errant throws help seal four-run Marlins fifth

Before the game, lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim faced Cardinals hitters for a couple of innings in a simulated game on the back fields at the Cardinals’ complex.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said that if Kim, whose spring work was stalled for a bit by a balky back, recovered well from this outing, his next action would be in a Grapefruit League game. The Cardinals will have six remaining after Monday.

Shildt said in the morning that Carlson, normally the right fielder, would see action in center sometime in the next few days. Center fielder Harrison Bader, who missed a week with forearm soreness, is hitting just .107 on three for 28 and Shildt would like to see more of Dean, Lane Thomas and Justin Williams in the outfield before making the determination of his 26-man roster, or even starting lineup.

Shildt said the club still was pondering whether to keep 13 or 14 pitchers on a 26-man roster, meaning that there could be only four extra position players if 14 pitchers are kept.

Flaherty, said Shildt, has improved as the camp has progressed. “He’s starting to throw ‘in’ a little more,” said Shildt. “He’s hitting with his slider on the plate. He’s in control of his fastball. He’s got a really good pace in what he’s doing. He’s in control of himself.