Flaherty, Scherzer go head to head as Cardinals play Nationals
Flaherty, Scherzer go head to head as Cardinals play Nationals

Cardinals face Nationals in first game of spring training

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, second from left, walks back to the mound with pitcher Jack Flaherty in the second inning of an exhibition game at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Flaherty struggled in the Cards' first game of an abbreviated 24 game Grapefruit League season. (Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A rare spring training matchup of already announced opening-day starters will take place here Wednesday as the Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty, for a few innings at least, opposes multi-Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals and Parkway Central High and Mizzou.

Neither was overwhelming in his first Grapefruit League start as Flaherty carries a 27.00 earned run average into this game and Scherzer, who opposed the Cardinals on Friday night, has a 10.80 ERA.

With most of the Cardinals’ regulars off on Tuesday, much of the “A” lineup will be in action on Wednesday, including center fielder Harrison Bader, who has been out a week with a sore right forearm. For the second time this week, Paul Goldschmidt will hit second, Nolan Arenado third and Paul DeJong fourth behind leadoff man Tommy Edman

Junior Fernandez, Johan Oviedo, Johan Quezada and Seth Elledge are slated to follow Flaherty, who is targeted for four innings.

Earlier, the teams were to meet in a “B” game with Jordan Hicks, John Gant and Jake Woodford among the Cardinals’ pitchers.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Nolan Arenado 3b

4. Paul DeJong ss

5. Dylan Carlson rf

6. Tyler O’Neill lf

7. Andrew Knizner c

8. Lane Thomas dh

9. Harrison Bader cf

RH Jack Flaherty p

Washington lineup

1. Andrew Stevenson cf

2. Trea Turner ss

3. Starlin Castro 2b

4. Kyle Schwarber lf

5. Josh Harrison 3b

6. Alex Avila c

7. Hernan Perez rf

8. Yasmany Tomas dh

9. Jordy Mercer 2b

RH Max Scherzer p

