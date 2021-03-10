Flaherty, Scherzer go head to head as Cardinals play Nationals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A rare spring training matchup of already announced opening-day starters will take place here Wednesday as the Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty, for a few innings at least, opposes multi-Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals and Parkway Central High and Mizzou.

Neither was overwhelming in his first Grapefruit League start as Flaherty carries a 27.00 earned run average into this game and Scherzer, who opposed the Cardinals on Friday night, has a 10.80 ERA.

With most of the Cardinals’ regulars off on Tuesday, much of the “A” lineup will be in action on Wednesday, including center fielder Harrison Bader, who has been out a week with a sore right forearm. For the second time this week, Paul Goldschmidt will hit second, Nolan Arenado third and Paul DeJong fourth behind leadoff man Tommy Edman

Junior Fernandez, Johan Oviedo, Johan Quezada and Seth Elledge are slated to follow Flaherty, who is targeted for four innings.

Earlier, the teams were to meet in a “B” game with Jordan Hicks, John Gant and Jake Woodford among the Cardinals’ pitchers.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b