Flaherty, Scherzer match zeroes (for three innings) as Cards lose to Nationals 3-2

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A rare spring training matchup of already announced opening-day starters took take place here Wednesday as the Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty, for three innings, opposed multi-Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals and Parkway Central High and Mizzou.

Neither allowed a hit for those three innings and Scherzer struck out five without walking anyone. Flaherty pressed on to the fourth and allowed a lined single off the glove of diving shortstop Paul DeJong and then a two-run homer by Starlin Castro as the Nationals took a 2-0 lead. But Flaherty allowed just one other runner in his four frames as he faced Washington for the third time in either an "A" game or "B" game. .

Castro would knock in another run with a triple off reliever Johan Oviedo in the sixth. Tommy Edman singled for his second hit and ultimately scored the first Cardinals run in the seventh. Jose Rondon triipled and scored on an infield out in the ninth as the Cardinals fell to Washington 3-2, leaving their exhibition record at 2-4-3.

There was not much offense but there was excellent defense at the corners as third baseman Nolan Arenado made a good play behind the bag to take Flaherty out of the second and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt speared a tough line drive in the sixth.