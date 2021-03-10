Flaherty, Scherzer match zeroes (for three innings) as Cards play Nationals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A rare spring training matchup of already announced opening-day starters took take place here Wednesday as the Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty, for three innings, opposed multi-Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals and Parkway Central High and Mizzou.

Neither allowed a hit for those three innings and Scherzer struck out five without walking anyone. Flaherty pressed on to the fourth and allowed a lined single off the glove of diving shortstop Paul DeJong and then a two-run homer by Starlin Castro as the Nationals took a 2-0 lead. But Flaherty allowed just one other runner in his four frames.

Castro would hit another two-run homer off reliever Johan Oviedo in the sixth. Tommy Edman singled for his second hit and ultimately scored the first Cardinals run in the seventh as they cut the lead to 4-1.

With most of the Cardinals’ regulars off on Tuesday, much of the “A” lineup was in action on Wednesday, including center fielder Harrison Bader, who has been out a week with a sore right forearm. For the second time this week, Paul Goldschmidt hit second, Nolan Arenado third and Paul DeJong fourth behind leadoff man Edman

Oviedo, Johan Quezada and Seth Elledge were slated to follow Flaherty.