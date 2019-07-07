SAN FRANCISCO • As Cardinals righthander Jack Flaherty attempts to end a streak of eight winless starts Sunday, he won’t have four of the Cardinals’ regulars behind him when he faces the San Francisco Giants in the final game before the All-Star break.
Flaherty (4-5) has only two losses in those eight games, but the Cardinals have dropped six of those games since Flaherty last won on May 14 in Atlanta. No Cardinals starter has gone beyond five innings in the past five starts and manager Mike Shildt said, “It’s important for Jack _ and important for our club _ to get some traction for our starters."
This start will be the second for Flaherty since close friend Tyler Skaggs, a Los Angeles Angels lefthander, suddenly died on Monday. “There’s a lot of emotion for Jack, clearly,” said Shildt.
“Jack’s just got to get back to executing his pitches. His pitches are more than good enough for this league. It’s matter of getting it to where he wants to, keeping his defense engaged and be efficient with his pitches, allowing him to go deeper in games.”
Left fielder Marcell Ozuna and third baseman Matt Carpenter aren’t even with the club as they tend to hand and back issues, respectively. Catcher Yadier Molina (right thumb) and second baseman Kolten Wong (left calf) are compromised but here and could be used in quasi emergencies.
Wong was moving around better Sunday but Shildt said, “It’s going to be hard for him to go out and give us a nine-inning effort today.”
Harrison Bader gets a start in center field as Tyler O’Neill isn’t starting in the outfield for the first time in seven games.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Jose Martinez lf
3. Paul DeJong ss
4. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
5. Dexter Fowler rf
6. Yairo Munoz 3b
7. Matt Wieters c
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Jack Flaherty p
SAN FRANCISCO LINEUP
1. Brandon Belt 1b
2. Joe Panik 2b
3. Evan Longoria 3b
4. Alex Dickerson lf
5. Stephen Vogt c
6. Kevin Pillar cf
7. Austin Slater rf
8. Donovan Solano ss
9. Jeff Samardzija p
The Cardinals start the day 1 1/2 games out of first place in the National League Central Division but only one game over .500.
