Flaherty to go on IL with shoulder strain

Jack Flaherty will be placed on the injured list with a strain of the right shoulder after leaving Tuesday’s start after two innings.

Manager Mike Shildt said imaging of the shoulder was “mostly negative, which is positive” but didn’t rule out the notion that Flaherty could be done for the season with September just around the corner.

“Initial reports are favorable that there aren’t structural issues,” Shildt said. “It could always be a lot worse. It’s about what we expected.”

Flaherty had made three starts since returning after more than a two-month layoff. He worked six innings in the first two starts and allowed only two runs and six hits in those games.

He had missed much of the season with an oblique strain. Now comes the discussion about whether there is enough time remaining in the season for him to recover and return to action.

“I don’t want to speculate. I don’t think it’s healthy,” Shildt said. “But the calendar is closing toward the end of the season so if we know he’s on the IL for 10 days and a no-throw program for some period … yeah, it’s possible, but it’s too early to say with any confidence.”

