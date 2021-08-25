Flaherty to go on IL with shoulder strain

Jack Flaherty will be placed on the injured list with a strain of the right shoulder after leaving Tuesday’s start after two innings.
Manager Mike Shildt said imaging of the shoulder was “mostly negative, which is positive” but didn’t rule out the notion that Flaherty could be done for the season with September just around the corner.
“Initial reports are favorable that there aren’t structural issues,” Shildt said. “It could always be a lot worse. It’s about what we expected.”
Flaherty had made three starts since returning after more than a two-month layoff. He worked six innings in the first two starts and allowed only two runs and six hits in those games.
He had missed much of the season with an oblique strain. Now comes the discussion about whether there is enough time remaining in the season for him to recover and return to action.
“I don’t want to speculate. I don’t think it’s healthy,” Shildt said. “But the calendar is closing toward the end of the season so if we know he’s on the IL for 10 days and a no-throw program for some period … yeah, it’s possible, but it’s too early to say with any confidence.”
Liberatore on roll at Memphis
Matthew Liberatore had his third consecutive start that reached seven innings Tuesday for Memphis, picking up a win in the process. The lefthander is 6-7 with a 4.56 ERA.
Will he be seen in St. Louis before the end of the season? That decision will come from John Mozeliak.
“He’s obviously a guy we feel good about in this organization,” Shildt said. “He’s impressed us in camp based on how he goes about it and competes. At every turn he’s been impressive. I don’t want to speak for Mo, but the feedback from Memphis has been great.”
O'Neill remains out
Tyler O'Neill remains out of the Cardinals' lineup for today's afternoon game against Detroit after being scratched due to back stiffness Tuesday night.
Dylan Carlson will be in left field with Tommy Edman in right field to face Detroit's Tarik Skubal.
Andrew Knizner will get the start at catcher on a day that the temperature is expected to hit 98 degrees with the heat index close to 110 degrees.
Today's lineups
Cardinals
1. Tommy Edman rf
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Dylan Carlson lf
4. Nolan Arenado 3b
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Edmundo Sosa 2b