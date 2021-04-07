Flaherty tries to give Cardinals bullpen a rest in series finale

MIAMI—With none of the Cardinals’ starters having lasted longer than five innings the first time through the rotation, it is incumbent on righthander Jack Flaherty, the acknowledged ace of the staff, to alter that pattern Wednesday afternoon and give some key members of the bullpen a rest in the series finale with the Miami Marlins.

“We could use the length out of Jack,” manager Mike Shildt said. “We’ve got some guys that will be down. And we’ve got some guys who will be back and available.”

John Gant, who needed 82 pitches to traverse four innings in Tuesday’s 4-2 win, said, “I don’t think five meets the mark. Six or better is what you want to accomplish and leave the bullpen with three or less innings to have to pick up. It's going to save them down the road.”

The Cardinals won the first two games of the series but their relievers had to work nine innings, allowing just one run. In Flaherty’s first start, he gave up six runs in 4 1/3 innings in an 11-6 Cardinals victory at Cincinnati in the season opener.

According to Post-Dispatch research conducted with the help of Retrosheet, the Cardinals never had opened a season without a starter going longer than five innings in the first five games of the season.