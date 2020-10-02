Flaherty turns in strong game but he and Cardinals trail Padres 1-0 in 7th

The Cardinals have scored 16 runs with this lineup in the first two games of the series.

Shildt will send out presumptive ace Jack Flaherty, who will face reliever Craig Stammen, about the only reliever—the Padres used eight--not to appear in Thursday’s 11-9 Padres comeback victory. Stammen was 4-2 with a 5.63 earned run average during the regular season and is certain to be followed by a bevy of bullpenners. He pitched a scoreless inning in the first game of the series, striking out two.

The 36-year-old started 19 games in each of 2009 and 2010, his first two years with Washington, and none since. Goldschmidt has the most exposure against the righthander, having gone five for 17 (.294). Significantly, Wong, the first hitter whom Stammen will face, is three for five against Stammen.

Shildt, whose team has had a good read on almost all the Padres' pitchers, said, "Effectively, we've been able to turn the last couple of games into bullpen days."

Carpenter said, "We'll punch. They'll punch right back. And then it's going to be left to whoever's left standing.

"I'm looking forward to continuing our run. I think we have a club that can shock a lot of people but we've got to start with winning this game today."