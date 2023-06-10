First pitch is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. St. Louis time at Busch Stadium.

An advanced screening of the future the Cincinnati Reds hope to throw at the Cardinals often and successfully in the coming years continues Saturday, this time from the mound.

Lefty Andrew Abbott will make his second major-league start opposite Cardinals veteran Miles Mikolas, and the young lefty has yet to allow a run. Abbott, the Reds’ second-round pick in 2021, arrived in the majors as the leader at all minor-league levels with 90 strikeouts in 54 innings. In his debut, he pitched six shutout innings against Milwaukee and became the first left-handed pitcher to win his debut as a starter for the Reds in more than 100 years.

Reiver Sanmartin was the most the most recent, in Sept. 2021.

Buoyed after a home stand that included comeback wins against the Dodgers and the arrival of one of the top prospects in baseball, the Reds arrived at Busch Stadium with Abbott scheduled to pitch and a lineup spiked with youth. Elly De La Cruz remains at cleanup for the second game, though the electric talent is moving to third base, where he’ll split time as his career takes shape. He struck out three times Friday night in his Busch debut. The Reds’ lineup also features speedy rookie Matt McLain plus young talent in Spencer Steer and former Rookie of the Year winner Jonathan India.

Initially viewing this as another transition year along the Ohio River, the NL Central’s poor overall performance this season has the Reds reimagining what’s possible, and head-to-head games against the Cardinals are part of that climb.

Naturally, the young talent that shined brightest then Friday was the Cardinals’.

Jordan Walker hammered a curveball for a home run, and the 21-year-old outfielder had three hits in the Cardinals’ 7-4 victory.

He is joined in Saturday’s lineup by fellow rookie Luken Baker.

The strapping slugger will be at designated hitter and, like De La Cruz, batting cleanup as a counter to lefty Abbott.

Lineups

Cardinals (27-37, 5th in the NL Central, 7 GB)

1. Tommy Edman, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Luke Baker, DH

5. Dylan Carlson, RF

6. Paul DeJong, SS

7. Jordan Walker, LF

8. Brendan Donovan, 2B

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Miles Mikolas, RHP

Reds (29-35, 3rd in the NL Central, 5 GB)

1. TJ Freidl, CF

2. Matt McLain, SS

3. Jonathan India, 2B

4. Elly De La Cruz, 3B

5. Spencer Steer, C

6. Tyler Stephenson, DH

7. Will Benson, RF

8. Start Fairchild, LF

9. Luke Maile, C

P: Andrew Abbott, LHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Miles Mikolas (4-2, 3.74): Starts the day one win shy of the 50th of his career. In 11 of his 13 starts this season, Mikolas has received three or fewer runs of support. That has mattered less as the right-hander and All-Star has pitched better and better as he gets further and further away from a dull April. A loss in Pittsburgh this past week halted a streak of five consecutive wins for the Cardinals in games started by Mikolas. This season, he has a 2.05 ERA in four games against NL Central rivals, and he’s starting to climb the all-time ranks for the Cardinals’ current home ballpark. Mikolas’ 2.79 ERA at home ranks second and his 21 wins are ninth.

LHP Andrew Abbott (1-0, 0.00): In his major-league debut, Abbott struck out six of the 23 batters he faced, walked four, and allowed one hit to the Brewers in six innings. Before his promotion to the majors, he was 4-0 with a 2.50 ERA in the minors, and he has pitched at three different levels already this season. At Triple-A Louisville, he was 3-0 with a 3.05 ERA and held opponents to a .193 average. Lefties hit .071 against Abbot at the Class AA level.

Number to know

.603 – Luken Baker’s slugging percentage against lefties in 58 at-bats at Class AAA.

Injury report

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): After a handful of rehab appearances with Class AAA Memphis, Woodford was activated from the injured list and optioned, officially, to the Triple-A affiliate, where he will continue to work as a start and be available to the Cardinals when needed as a late-inning option or understudy for the rotation. (Updated June10)

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower back contusion): Outfielder and leadoff hitter did some light activities at the ballpark Saturday, though the team is unsure when Nootbaar will be able to resume complete baseball activities or if he’ll need a rehab assignment before returning to the lineup. “As tolerated,” is the current approach for Nootbaar’s recovery, and the team will see how he feels Sunday before increasing or repeating his workouts. (Updated June 10)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain): Returned from the injured list and started in right field Friday as Cardinals opened series with Cincinnati. (Updated June 9)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): After receiving treatment for inflammation in his back, O'Neill has been prescribed 10 days of inactivity. That pushes his baseball activity back to June 15. If he does not experience a setback when he resumes workouts, he'll ease back into baseball activities. (Updated June 5)

What's next

Cardinals conclude three-game series against Cincinnati on Sunday. The home stand stretches into the week with San Francisco visiting for a three-game series starting Monday.

