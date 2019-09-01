As the Cardinals look for a second straight doubleheader sweep, they'll do it with a lineup that reflects both September callups and the stresses of four games in two days.
Rangel Ravelo, who arrived from Memphis this morning, will start at first base for Game 2 of the doubleheader. Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong, who sat out Game 1, (DeJong did pinch hit), are back in the lineup at second and short respectively. Andrew Knizner, just up from Memphis, starts behind the plate, catching Daniel Ponce de Leon, back from Memphis to make the start.
Three of the nine starters for the Cardinals were, technically, on the Memphis roster on Saturday. And Bader was recalled from Memphis on Aug. 20.
LINEUPS
Cardinals
1. Fowler rf
2. Wong 2b
3. DeJong ss
4. O'Neill lf
5. Carpenter 3b
6. Ravelo 1b
7. Bader cf
8. Knizner c
9. Ponce de Leon p
REDS
1. Senzel cf
2. Votto 1b
3. Suarez 3b
4. VanMeter lf
5. Galvis 2b
6. Iglesias ss
7. Casali c
8. Ervin rf
9. Castillo p