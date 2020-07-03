For precautionary reasons, Mikolas' family will stay in Florida while he plays for Cardinals

Cardinals righthander Miles Mikolas, beset by a flexor tendon issue in the spring, said after his workout Friday, “I feel good where I am right now. I’ll be ready when the season starts.”

But when that season does start on July 24, Mikolas will be doing it alone. His family, which includes three small children, including twins nearly two years old, will remain at the Mikolas family home in Jupiter, Fla., the Cardinals’ spring training site.

“With two young kids (that) were premature and maybe exposed to greater risk here and me maybe bringing it back to them (from the road), it made sense for them to just hunker down back there and for me to be here,” said Mikolas.

Mikolas said that everybody will have to adjust to life away from home.

“You usually have plans to meet up with your friends or your family in other cities,” he said. "We’re just asking those guys to put those plans on hold for a year.

“I’ve got a pretty extended family. I usually see a cousin or an aunt or an uncle in almost city on the road. This year, it’s not going to happen.

“I was trying to hit every Waffle House I could this year but, unless they deliver to the hotel, I’m just going to have to wait and go on that journey next year.”

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.