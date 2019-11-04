Longtime Cardinals All-Star catcher Ted Simmons was announced Monday as among the 10 men on the ballot for the National Hall of Fame’s Modern Baseball Era election to be conducted at baseball’s winter meetings on Dec. 8 in San Diego.
Marvin Miller, renowned head of the Major League Players’ Association for nearly two decades, is the only non-player on the ballot. The other nine players are Dwight Evans, Steve Garvey, Tommy John, Don Mattingly, Thurman Munson, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker and Lou Whitaker. All are alive but Miller and Munson.
Any candidate who receives votes on 75 percent of the ballots cast by the 16-member Modern Baseball Era Committee will earn election to the Hall of Fame and will be inducted in Cooperstown on July 26, 2020,
The Modern Baseball Era ballot was determined this fall by the Hall's Historical Overview Committee, comprised of 11 veteran historians, including the Post-Dispatch’s Rick Hummel. The 16-member Hall of Fame Board-appointed electorate for the Modern Baseball Era ballot will be announced later this month. .
Simmons, who missed election by one vote in the most recent Modern Baseball Era election two years ago after largely being passed over in previous elections, had 2,472 hits in his 21-season career, averaging .285 with 1,389 runs batted in. He played most of those years, 1968-80, with the Cardinals, finishing up with Milwaukee and Atlanta, and he made eight All-Star clubs.
He is a member of the Cardinals' Hall of Fame.