Former Cardinals third baseman Reitz, the 'Zamboni,' dies at 69

Former Cardinals third baseman Ken Reitz, a defensive whiz nicknamed the “Zamboni” for the manner in which he scooped balls off the Busch Stadium artificial turf for nearly a decade, died Wednesday at age 69, according to his son, Brett Reitz.

Reitz, a product of Daly City, California, had two tours with the Cardinals, from 1972-75 and 1977-80, also playing with the San Francisco Giants in 1975, the Chicago Cubs (1981) and Pittsburgh briefly in 1982. He was involved in the trade with the Cubs after the 1980 season in which Hall of Fame reliever Bruce Sutter was acquired by the Cardinals.

A Gold Glover in 1975 and an All-Star in 1980 with the Cardinals, Reitz hit .260 for his career and twice set National League records for fewest errors at third base with nine in 1977 and eight in 1980.

His most productive offensive year was in 1977 when Reitz hit 17 homers, drove in 79 runs and batted .263 for the Cardinals. He played an even 1,100 games in his career with the club and had spent many years after his retirement doing promotional work for the team.

Brett Reitz released the following statement through the team:

"On behalf of my dad and my family I’d like to thank the Cardinals organization for allowing my father to live out his dream. Also, Cardinals fans for the endless support over the years. The only thing my dad loved as much as his family was baseball. He ate, slept, and breathed baseball and truly loved the city of St. Louis and the Cardinals. The loss of “Grandpa Kenny”, as his six grandkids called him, is heartbreaking. He will be truly missed.”

