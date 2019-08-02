Mike Roarke, the pitching coach for the 1985 and 1987 National League champion Cardinals who also was instrumental in the development of Bruce Sutter into a Hall of Fame reliever, died at age 88 on July 27 in his home of Warwick, R.I.
Roarke had been wheelchair-bound after suffering a stroke some 10 years ago.
Roarke, who was captain of both the baseball and football teams at Boston College, was a backup catcher for the Detroit Tigers from 1961-64 before going into coaching. In various coaching capacities, he worked for Detroit, the California Angels, the Chicago Cubs (where he first worked with Sutter), the Cardinals (1984-90), San Diego and Boston.
“He was my mentor,” said Sutter, by telephone from the Atlanta area. “He’s the guy I called every time I had trouble.”
Between his stints with the Cubs and Cardinals, Roarke wasn’t coaching for four years and, in 1983 with the Cardinals, Sutter was going through some hard times before manager Whitey Herzog brought in Roarke for a consultation at Sutter’s request.
“I knew Mike from when he was a teammate of mine in Detroit,” said Herzog. “When Sutter got out of whack, Mike straightened him out in a hurry. He really knew Sutter and his mechanics.
“I don’t want to say that he should have gone to Atlanta with Sutter (in 1985) but maybe Sutter should have taken him along,” joked Herzog. “I don’t think Bruce wanted to do that, so Mike stayed.
“But when we saw Bruce in spring training the next year, we both said, ‘He’s going to hurt himself.’ And he did.
“Mike was a helluva pitching coach,” Herzog said.
Roarke was a low-key man who spoke softly much of the time. But Sutter said, “There was another side of him. He was an all-conference football player so when a fight would break out in a game, he would get a hold of the biggest guy on the other team and make sure he didn’t hit anybody.”
“He was my coach,” said Sutter. “But for thirty-something years, he was my friend.”