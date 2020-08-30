Fowler adds a home run, launches Cardinals to 6-2 lead with three RBIs vs. Cleveland

Two days after he provided the Cardinals' only runs against Cleveland in a loss, Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler has jolted the offense with half of their runs in a game they continue to lead.
Fowler hit his second home run in three days and fourth of the season to catapult the Cardinals to a 6-2 lead.
Fowler's solo homer in the seventh inning gave him his third RBI of the game.
Adam Wainwright has motored through the eighth inning on 110 pitches. He has nine strikeouts and has given the bullpen little reason to stretch or be active since the second inning.
Fowler's two-run double ties game, swings Cardinals toward a 5-2 lead for Wainwright's birthday
The Cardinals' search for a hit that could break an inning open, get their offense revving in a way that it hasn't been for most of the week, goes all the way back to Adam Wainwright's previous start.
In the third inning of what would become a loss to Kansas City, Tommy Edman -- a day after his nickname "Mini Fundy" debuted -- stung a two-run double for the Cardinals. Since, they have hadn't an extra-base hit with a runner in scoring position.
They loaded up on walks and a scattering of singles, but that big, breakout, breakthrough, bust-open hit had been out of reach.
Dexter Fowler turned on that.
Two singles and a walk loaded the bases ahead of the Cardinals' right fielder. Against Cleveland righthander Aaron Civale, Fowler pulled a pitch into the right-field corner to tie the game, 2-2, and put a rally in motion. He and Matt Carpenter got into scoring position with that double, and both scored on rookie Dylan Carlson's two-run single to give the Cardinals the lead.
That single was Carlson's first hit with a runner at third base and less than two outs. He had struggled to two-for-20 with runners in scoring position, and no player on the Cardinals team had been in that spot for more at-bats.
Carlson's single doubled the Cardinals' runs, and in the third inning Paul Goldschmidt added to the lead with a double and a balk that brought him home.
The Cardinals lead 5-2.
Adam Wainwright allowed a two-run homer in the second inning to Tyler Naquin. That was part of a tandem of replay challenges Cleveland has levied with great success. Initially ruled a double, Naquin's ball cleared the wall before ricocheting off the railing. Cleveland also got an overturned call at third base when Tommy Edman tried to sneak a steal with two outs in the first inning and little need for that extra 90 feet.
So it goes for an offense trying to find a spark.
Wainwright has struck out two batters in the fourth inning -- and each of them appeared ready for the curve but got a 90-mph fastball at the edges.
Wainwright has five strikeouts, four of them looking.
So it goes for an offense prepped for his curveball.
On his 39th birthday, Wainwright starts Molina's 2,000th game with Cardinals, seeks end to slide
Of all the roles Adam Wainwright has played for the Cardinals in nearly 400 games with the big-league club -- from closer to ace, cheerleader to sage -- there has been a constant for him whether he was pitching in relief, starting a game, or standing up in the clubhouse.
He's had to be a stopper.
The Cardinals take a four-game losing streak and a weeklong wander into Sunday's home stand finale against Cleveland. The Cardinals are 5-6 in the 12-game, 11-day stand at Busch Stadium, and they have a chance to finish .500 with a win Sunday before heading to Cincinnati. They are looking for a footing to avoid the fall.
Enter the tandem that has defined the decade. Wainwright, unbeaten this year and the team's anchor since its return from quarantine, will be making his 269th start with Yadier Molina behind the plate.
It will be Molina's 2,000th game with the Cardinals.
And it comes on Wainwright's 39th birthday.
"Adam's proven to be valuable on so many different fronts," manager Mike Shildt said. "Clearly his ability to do it on the mound is a big anchor to it. Right off the get go, he was able to give us innings. ... It's the heart of a warrior to get through that. And then the residual value of what Adam Wainwright does is so valuable. What he does to keep a group together -- what an amazing teammate to the group. He's just a guy who cares about people. His ability to keep a connection with the group speaks to his character."
Shildt also spoke Sunday morning about Molina.
"Yadi is a pillar about what we do," he said. "He's an action guy."
This is the Cardinals' lineup for Sunday:
1. Kolten Wong, 2B
2. Tommy Edman, LF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Brad Miller, DH
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Matt Carpenter, 3B
8. Dexter Fowler, RF
9. Dylan Carlson, CF
Starting pitcher: Adam Wainwright, RHP
Ryan Helsley (COVID-19) will join the team for its upcoming road trip, which begins Monday in Cincinnati. The trade deadline is also on Monday afternoon. Matt Wieters (broken toe) will also be with the team and ready to be activated at some point during the week.
All of the players are wearing their No. 42 jerseys for Jackie Robinson Day for the third consecutive game.
The Cardinals have stocked their lineup with lefthanded hitters to face Cleveland's starter Aaron Civale, a righthander. He's actually had reverse-splits this season on his way to a 3-3 record and reputation as a relentless strike-thrower. This year, righthanded batters have hit .275 with a .778 OPS against Civale, and lefthanded hitters have a .217 average with a .600 OPS. The numbers in 2019, are flipped, though narrowed.
Lefties had a .691 OPS against him; righthanded hitters at .602.
Here's Cleveland's lineup:
1. Carlos Hernandez, 2B
2. Jose Ramirez, 3B
3. Francisco Lindor, SS
4. Carlos Santana, 1B
5. Franmil Reyes, DH
6. Tyler Nyquin, RF
7. Jordan Luplow, LF
8. Roberto Perez, C
9. Delino DeShields, CF
Starting pitcher: Civale (3-3), RHP
Check back throughout the afternoon here at Busch Stadium, where Rick Hummel is at the keyboard for all of the game coverage and news. Baseball's trade deadline is Monday, and already there has been some action and reports of more deals to come.
