CINCINNATI • _ The Cardinals worked over Cincinnati ace Luis Castillo to the point that the righthander required 52 pitches to escape the first two innings on Friday night.
The 50th of those pitches was a 3-0 fastball to Dexter Fowler with two on and two out in the second inning. Instead of having Fowler potentially walk to load the bases, the Cardinals had flashed the hit sign to the veteran outfielder. Hit he did, launching his 14th homer, a three-run shot to right center, that gave the Cardinals a 4-0 lead.
Paul DeJong followed with a two-run homer, a 411-foot smash to center, in the third and the Cardinals had a 6-0 bulge.
Fowler and Texas' Hunter Pence are the only two players to have two homers on 3-0 counts this season.
The first two men in the second went out but Kolten Wong scooted a single past third baseman Eugenio Suarez and pitcher Adam Wainwright also singled. Fowler’s previous homer last Sunday also came on a 3-0 pitch off Pittsburgh’s Geoff Hartlieb.
Marcell Ozuna’s two-out double to left in the first scored Tommy Edman, who had singled, with the Cardinals’ first run. Edman was three for four against Castillo at that point.
WAINWRIGHT TRIES TO TAKE SHOW ON ROAD
Adam Wainwright, only 2-6 on the road this season with an earned run average to match at 6.96, returns to one of his most difficult ball parks Friday when the Cardinals’ veteran righthander takes on the Cincinnati Reds.
Wainwright is 6-6 with a 4.90 ERA at Great American Ball Park and 9-12 overall against them with a 5.31 ERA, and he hasn’t beaten in the Reds here in more than five years.
The Cardinals, who had only two hits off Sonny Gray and successors on Thursday night, will take on fellow All-Star Luis Castillo, who has an 11-4 mark and 2.69 ERA. Tommy Edman, who has two hits, including a double, in three at-bats against Castillo, will in right field and hitting second as the Cardinals try to muster as many lefthanded batters (Edman is a switch hitter) as they can. Lefthanded batters are hitting only .217 against Castillo but righthanded batsmen are well behind that at .163.
Edman’s two for three was a small sample size but, said manager Mike Shildt, “it still matters.”
PONCE DE LEON DAZZLES, BUT STAYS
Memphis righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon threw two-hit, shutout ball for seven innings for the second time in succession Thursday night when Memphis beat Iowa 5-0. In three starts since his most recent option, Ponce de Leon hasn’t allowed a run and given up only four hits in 18 innings while striking out 28 and walking five.
Harrison Bader hit his fourth homer for the Redbirds since being sent back by the Cardinals. Bader is hitting .280 in 13 games with an OPS of .940.
But neither appears as if he will be recalled immediately. “Clearly, we’re excited that they’ve both done well,” said Shildt. “’Ponce' has had two really good back-to-back outings. But the reality of it is that our pitching has been really good up here. That’s what good organizations have. They have guys who are contributing at the big-league level and guys that are available and ready to go at the Triple-A level.
“They’re both major-league players currently in Triple-A and will be back to some point to contribute.”
WACHA TO START AGAIN
Haaving voiced confidence in his pitching, Shildt said hie rotation would roll over for the Milwaukee series next Monday through Wednesday at home. That means Dakota Hudson, Michael Wacha (two runs in five innings Thursday) and Wainwright will face the Brewers.
“We feel like Wacha threw the ball well in LA and he definitely threw the ball well last night,” said Shildt. “Listen, the guy’s kept us in ball games and that’s what we’re asking our starters to do.”
NO SHOT FOR MARTINEZ; O’NEILL NOT READY
Outfielder Jose Martinez, who has a right shoulder sprain, did not need a cortisone shot and is slated to resume baseball after this weekend and might have a minor league rehabilitation stint of a couple of games. Shildt said the Cardinals won’t have a plan for a potential rehab stint for outfielder Tyler O’Neill until the early part of next week. O’Neill has been out since the end of July with a left wrist strain.
CARDINALS LINEUP:
1. Dexter Fowler cf
2. Tommy Edman rf
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Matt Carpenter 3b
7. Yadier Molina c
8. Kolten Wong 2b
9. Adam Wainwright p
CINCINNATI LINEUP
1. Nick Senzel cf
2. Josh VanMeter 1b
3. Eugenio Suarez 3b
4. Aristides Aquino rf
5. Freddy Galvis 2b
6. Phillip Ervin lf
7. Tucker Barnhart c
8. Jose Iglesias ss
9. Luis Castillo p