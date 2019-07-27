Tommy Edman returns to the leadoff spot for the Cardinals and Dexter Fowler is out of the lineup after fouling the ball off one of his feet Friday night as the Cardinals prepare to face Houston at Busch Stadium.
Manager Mike Shildt said after the Cards' 5-3 win that Fowler would have a CT scan. Fowler said after the game, "I took the at-bat so I felt like I could stay in. It's sore but I'll be all right."
Andrew Knizner will catch in place of Matt Wieters, who homered Friday night for the third time in five games.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Tommy Edman, 3B
2. Yairo Munoz, CF
3. Jose Martinez, RF
4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Kolten Wong, 2B
7. Tyler O'Neill, LF
8. Andrew Knizner, C
9. Daniel Ponce de Leon, P
Astros' lineup
TBA