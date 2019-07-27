Subscribe for 99¢
Cardinals Pirates Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler is hit in the foot by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Clay Holmes during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 22, 2019. The Cardinals won in 10-innings, 6-5. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 Gene J. Puskar

Tommy Edman returns to the leadoff spot for the Cardinals and Dexter Fowler is out of the lineup after fouling the ball off one of his feet Friday night as the Cardinals prepare to face Houston at Busch Stadium.

Manager Mike Shildt said after the Cards' 5-3 win that Fowler would have a CT scan. Fowler said after the game, "I took the at-bat so I felt like I could stay in. It's sore but I'll be all right."

Andrew Knizner will catch in place of Matt Wieters, who homered Friday night for the third time in five games.

Cardinals' lineup

1. Tommy Edman, 3B

2. Yairo Munoz, CF

3. Jose Martinez, RF

4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

5. Paul DeJong, SS

6. Kolten Wong, 2B

7. Tyler O'Neill, LF

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Daniel Ponce de Leon, P

Astros' lineup

TBA

Cardinals Update e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Stu Durando is the SLU beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

View comments