Fowler returns to Cardinals' lineup, Gallegos to bullpen

KANSAS CITY • Outfielder Dexter Fowler, who had been on the injured list tending to a stomach ailment, returned to the Cardinals’ active roster and also to the lineup Monday night against the Kansas City Royals. And Giovanny Gallegos (groin ailment) returned to the roster and to the bullpen, whose last five saves have come from five different relievers, including Gallegos.
The almost daily roster juggling put outfielder Justin Williams and reliever Nabil Crismatt on option and back to St. Louis, the new site for the alternate training site where about seven or eight players will work out until the Cardinals return home on Thursday.
In another 40-man maneuver, reliever Roel Ramirez, who famously allowed four homers in succession last month in Chicago, was designated for assignment.
One of the few Cardinals having a good offensive season at .278 with four homers and 14 runs batted in for 68 at-bats, Fowler was in right field Monday and will continue to be for the final week of the season, pending any problems he might have. Gallegos is the staff leader in saves with four but Shildt, citing the bullpen depth, said, "We've been managing based on availability and based on best matchups and I think we'll continue to look in that area.
"The good news is that you can match him against anybody."
Fowler, who was on the COVID portion of the injured list to guard against the medication he was taking affecting his immunity to the virus, is “on the right side of where he needs to be on this,” said president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.
“He was taking a very high of dosage when he began,” Mozeliak said. “And to be where we are today, we think it’s much more manageable and he's almost through it. I think his risk is fairly minimal.”
Fowler had both discomfort and a lessening of energy while he was playing with the ailment. Mozeliak said. “We’re playing a very unique schedule which doesn’t allow you a lot of breathing room. It just made sense during that period to go on this medication to allow himself to reset and he’s done that," said Mozeliak.
"We’re hopeful he can start where he left off.”
There may be another move in the next day or so. Righthanded reliever Kodi Whitley, who had been out with COVID and then a sore elbow after being impressive in the first week of the season, threw well Saturday and, Mozeliak said, “In the next day or so, I imagine you might see him activated as well.”
Gomber to take Hudson’s start
Righthander Dakota Hudson, who lives nearby here in Kansas, will return to St. Louis Tuesday to have the soreness near his right elbow evaluated by Dr. George Paletta, the club’s head orthopedic surgeon. “And then we’ll sort of know the next steps,” said Mozeliak.
The next step in the rotation is for lefthander Austin Gomber, who relieved Hudson in the third inning on Thursday in Pittsburgh when Hudson felt some tightness, to make Tuesday’s start here.
Adam Wainwright, seeking his sixth win in seven decisions, will make Monday’s start here against Kansas City’s Carlos Hernandez.
Cardinals’ lineup
1. Kolten Wong 2b
2. Tommy Edman 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Matt Carpenter dh
7. Tyler O’Neill lf
8. Dexter Fowler rf
9. Dylan Carlson cf
RH Adam Wainwright p
Kansas City lineup
1. Whit Merrifield rf
2. Adalberto Mondesi ss
3. Salvador Perez c
4. Jorge Soler dh
5. Maikel Franco 3b
6. Hunter Dozier 1b
7. Alex Gordon c
8. Bubba Starling cf
9. Nicky Lopez 2b
RH Carlos Hernandez p
