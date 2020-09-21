Fowler returns to Cardinals' lineup, Gallegos to bullpen

KANSAS CITY • Outfielder Dexter Fowler, who had been on the injured list tending to a stomach ailment, returned to the Cardinals’ active roster and also to the lineup Monday night against the Kansas City Royals. And Giovanny Gallegos (groin ailment) returned to the roster and to the bullpen, whose last five saves have come from five different relievers, including Gallegos.

The almost daily roster juggling put outfielder Justin Williams and reliever Nabil Crismatt on option and back to St. Louis, the new site for the alternate training site where about seven or eight players will work out until the Cardinals return home on Thursday.

In another 40-man maneuver, reliever Roel Ramirez, who famously allowed four homers in succession last month in Chicago, was designated for assignment.

One of the few Cardinals having a good offensive season at .278 with four homers and 14 runs batted in for 68 at-bats, Fowler was in right field Monday and will continue to be for the final week of the season, pending any problems he might have. Gallegos is the staff leader in saves with four but Shildt, citing the bullpen depth, said, "We've been managing based on availability and based on best matchups and I think we'll continue to look in that area.

"The good news is that you can match him against anybody."