Flaherty to start Cardinals' spring opener--and regular-season opener

JUPITER, Fla.—To the astonishment of almost no one, Jack Flaherty, who will start Saturday's exhibition opener here against the New York Mets, also will start the Cardinals' first game of the season at Cincinnati on March 26.
Manager Mike Shildt made that announcement at the end of his press briefing Saturday morning. When asked why Flaherty, Shildt, walking away, replied, "Really?"
Flaherty, capping off an 11-8 season, had an earned run average of 0.91 after the All-Star break last season. The opening-day nod will be his first. Miles Mikolas, who is out with a flexor tendon injury now, started the first game last season and Flaherty had the second one in Milwaukee.
Flaherty started the home opener in 2019, blanking the San Diego Padres on six hits for five innings, departing after throwing 98 pitches.
FOWLER LEADS OFF, CARPENTER SECOND
And the leadoff hitter for the Cardinals is. . .
Dexter Fowler, at least for the first exhibition game. Fowler, who led off in 51 of the 162 regular-season games last year, will play right field and hit first, followed by Matt Carpenter, who is playing third.
Other regulars who will be in the lineup are Paul Goldschmidt, hitting third as the designated hitter, and catcher Yadier Molina, who will bat fourth.
Both Tyler O’Neill and Lane Thomas, competing for a starting outfield job, are playing, as is Tommy Edman at shortstop, a position he did not play during his first season with the Cardinals.
After Flaherty, who is slated for some 35 pitches, Flaherty will be followed by starter Dakota Hudson, Brett Cecil, Genesis Cabrera and Kwang-Hyun Kim. Kim will be limited to one inning Saturday, Shildt said, because the Korean lefthander will have a starting assignment in his next spring appearance for the Cardinals.
Second baseman Kolten Wong, shortstop Paul DeJong and center fielder Harrison Bader all are sitting Saturday, suggesting they will be on the traveling squad on Sunday for the rematch with the Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Before their workout and game Saturday, the Cardinals met with the players’ association, with former slugger Dave Winfield of the association staff conducting the meeting in place of executive director Tony Clark.
CARDINALS’ LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler rf
2. Matt Carpenter 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt dh
4. Yadier Molina c
5. Tyler O’Neill lf
6. Tommy Edman ss
7. Brad Miller 2b
8. Rangel Ravelo 1b
9. Lane Thomas cf
RH Jack Flaherty p