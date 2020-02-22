Flaherty to start Cardinals' spring opener--and regular-season opener

JUPITER, Fla.—To the astonishment of almost no one, Jack Flaherty, who will start Saturday's exhibition opener here against the New York Mets, also will start the Cardinals' first game of the season at Cincinnati on March 26.

Manager Mike Shildt made that announcement at the end of his press briefing Saturday morning. When asked why Flaherty, Shildt, walking away, replied, "Really?"

Flaherty, capping off an 11-8 season, had an earned run average of 0.91 after the All-Star break last season. The opening-day nod will be his first. Miles Mikolas, who is out with a flexor tendon injury now, started the first game last season and Flaherty had the second one in Milwaukee.

Flaherty started the home opener in 2019, blanking the San Diego Padres on six hits for five innings, departing after throwing 98 pitches.

FOWLER LEADS OFF, CARPENTER SECOND

And the leadoff hitter for the Cardinals is. . .

Dexter Fowler, at least for the first exhibition game. Fowler, who led off in 51 of the 162 regular-season games last year, will play right field and hit first, followed by Matt Carpenter, who is playing third.