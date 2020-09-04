Free from pitch limits, Flaherty's 'full go' as Cardinals open series against Cubs

CHICAGO — Before they started making moves for their pitching staff this weekend during a five-game series against the Cubs, the Cardinals swapped catchers on the active roster.
Matt Wieters, the veteran switch-hitter and Yadier Molina's backup, came back from a broken toe and will replace Andrew Knizner on the active roster. Knizner had seen scarce playing time since Molina returned from his COVID-19 infection. The rookie catcher did enter Tuesday's game late and had two singles and two RBIs during the 16-2 ruckus.
Knizner moves officially to the alternate-site camp in Springfield, Mo., but he won't actually be going anywhere.
He remains with the team, on its taxi squad in Chicago.
The Cardinals have more moves coming, but not the one advertised this past week. When the team optioned starter Daniel Ponce de Leon to Springfield's site, manager Mike Shildt specifically said that the righthander would be getting ready to be the 29th man for the team Saturday, in the doubleheader against the Cubs. On Friday, Shildt said that wasn't the plan, that he "didn't get that memo," and Ponce de Leon's plan has shifted.
Ponce de Leon pitched a side session Friday, and that would make him unavailable to pitch Saturday anyway.
The Cardinals are going with their full rotation vs. Cubs.
Carlos Martinez is "in heavy pencil" to start one of the doubleheader games Tuesday against Minnesota. Martinez's last appearance was in Minnesota against the Twins on the even of the team's coronavirus that quarantined them for 17 days.
Veteran lefty Andrew Miller has joined the team in Chicago, and he will be activated Saturday for the doubleheader, according to Shildt. Miller could be the 29th man for those games and then remain with the team from there.
Righthander Jesus Cruz cleared waivers and was assigned to the Springfield camp. He is one of the depth delivers the Cardinals hoped not to lose via waivers as they try to navigate through the six doubleheaders coming.
Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty has had to steadily rebuild his arm strength on the job in the past three weeks, and the Cardinals have been conservative with his pitch count in his three starts since the quarantine. His start Friday night opposite NL Pitcher of the Month Yu Darvish will be his first without limitations.
The game also pits the winners of the past three pitcher of the months awards. Flaherty won August and September awards in 2019.
CARDINALS
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, RF
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. B. Miller, RF
5. DeJong, SS
6. Molina, C
7. Carpenter, 3B
8. O'Neill, LF
9. Carlson, CF
Starting pticher: Jack Flaherty, RHP (2-0, 1.93 ERA)
CUBS
1. Schwarber, LF
2. Bryant, 3B
3. Rizzo, 1B
4. Baez, SS
5. Heyward, RF
6. Contreras, DH
7. Caratini, C
8. Maybin, CF
9. Kipnis, 2B
Starting pitcher: Yu Darvish, RHP (6-1, 1.47)
Check back throughout the evening here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for all sorts of stuff coming from Wrigley Field as the Cubs host the Cardinals.
