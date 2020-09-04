Free from pitch limits, Flaherty's 'full go' as Cardinals open series against Cubs

Carlos Martinez is "in heavy pencil" to start one of the doubleheader games Tuesday against Minnesota. Martinez's last appearance was in Minnesota against the Twins on the even of the team's coronavirus that quarantined them for 17 days.

Veteran lefty Andrew Miller has joined the team in Chicago, and he will be activated Saturday for the doubleheader, according to Shildt. Miller could be the 29th man for those games and then remain with the team from there.

Righthander Jesus Cruz cleared waivers and was assigned to the Springfield camp. He is one of the depth delivers the Cardinals hoped not to lose via waivers as they try to navigate through the six doubleheaders coming.

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty has had to steadily rebuild his arm strength on the job in the past three weeks, and the Cardinals have been conservative with his pitch count in his three starts since the quarantine. His start Friday night opposite NL Pitcher of the Month Yu Darvish will be his first without limitations.

The game also pits the winners of the past three pitcher of the months awards. Flaherty won August and September awards in 2019.

CARDINALS

1. Wong, 2B

2. Edman, RF