Future pitching plans hinge on Sunday's selections as Cardinals go for series win in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Cardinals will, once again, have right-hander Jordan Hicks available in the bullpen, and at some point during the game he's guaranteed to at least warmup as if he's going in.

Whether he does or not will determine that advertised but elusive start.

The Cardinals want to get Jordan Hicks a start in Miami, and they had him available for multiple innings on Thursday. The team did not need him as Drew VerHagen covered the middle innings of long relief. Hicks was also available Friday, but again wasn't needed as Miles Mikolas became the first Cardinals starter to get an out in the seventh inning. There Hicks was in the bullpen again Saturday, ready and available, if needed.

He was not needed.

Steven Matz pitched the game into the sixth inning, and then the Cardinals began their targeted deployment of the bullpen. No long relief necessary.

And so Hicks will be available for a fourth consecutive day, about a week after originally being scheduled for a start. Due to rainouts, the Cardinals have gone through the first eight games of the regular season with effectively a four-man rotation, and that will continue until at least Tuesday.

Hicks will start, at the earliest, Wednesday in Miami, and manager Oliver Marmol said the idea is to get him between two starters expected to shoulder plenty of innings. That frees up the long relievers to available after Hicks goes two or three innings. If Hicks is not needed in relief Sunday, he will still throw a light bullpen during the game just to continue building toward what will likely be a start Wednesday.

Dakota Hudson will play a role in that decision as he makes his second start of the regular season. The right-handed sinkerballer went four innings and allowed three runs on five hits with two home runs allowed to Kansas City. His pitches floated up on him, and that's not unusual for a sinkerballer who was perhaps overamped for that first start and not getting the predictable movement on the pitch down, down, down.

Andrew Knizner makes his third consecutive start of the series, spelling veteran Yadier Molina.

Marmol and Molina met recently to map out the next two weeks of games with a general idea of how much and when Molina will catch. This weekend, with Knizner scoring a day start after his complete night game, is going according to that schedule, Marmol said. It does set up Molina to catch Wainwright on Tuesday in Miami for their 307th start together.

The Cardinals have prioritized getting Molina and Wainwright as many starts together as possible to set the major-league record for starts by a battery.

Against Brewers lefty Aaron Ashby, the Cardinals have adjusted their lineup accordingly with Tommy Edman vaulting up in the order from No. 9, batting snug behind the Cardinals' right-handed option at designated hitter, Albert Pujols.

Here are the lineups for the series finale in bitingly cold Milwaukee before the Cardinals return to Florida and sunny Miami:

CARDINALS

1. Dylan Carlson, RF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Tyler O'Neill, LF

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Albert Pujols, DH

6. Tommy Edman, 2B

7. Harrison Bader, CF

8. Paul DeJong, SS

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Dakota Hudson, RHP

BREWERS

1. Kolten Wong, 2B

2. Willy Adames, SS

3. Christian Yelich, LF

4. Andrew McCutchen, RF

5. Rowdy Tellez, 1B

6. Keston Hiura, DH

7. Omar Narvaez, C

8. Tyrone Taylor, CF

9. Jace Peterson, 3B

P: Aaron Ashby, LHP

Check back later this afternoon for immediate coverage of the game from American Family Field and any news and notes that surface. There will be complete coverage in the pages of Monday's Post-Dispatch, and look for the expanded minor-league coverage at the Post-Dispatch's app, STL Pinch Hits.

