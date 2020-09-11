Gallegos goes on the IL, throwing open Cardinals' casting call for closer

The soreness that abruptly stopped Giovanny Gallegos' outing Thursday and contributed to the misplaced lead that cost the Cardinals a doubleheader sweep has now reopened the casting call for closer.
Gallegos was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday afternoon with a groin strain, and with time running out on the season the injury could sideline him for the remainder of the schedule. The righthander was removed from the seventh inning of Thursday's Game 2 in the midst of Detroit's rally to overtake a two-run lead and win, 6-3. Gallegos was scheduled to have a scan of the injured area Friday to determine the severity.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said that Gallegos had no advertised issues going into the doubleheader Thursday.
The Cardinals moved Nabil Crismatt to the active roster. The righthander had served as the 29th man for Thursday's doubleheader. The team also learned that Ryan Meisinger cleared waivers and could be assigned to the Springfield, Mo., alternate site camp. He is no longer on the 40-man roster, but remains in the organization.
The Cardinals have "passed the ball around," as pitching coach Mike Maddux says, when handling the ninth inning, though veteran Andrew Miller is poised to get most of the save opportunities with Gallegos' on the IL.
Ryan Helsley and John Gant offer righthanded options for the ninth, and Alex Reyes has ascended in his assignments out of the bullpen, growing into a multi-inning, high-leverage position as he had Thursday. His outing in Game 2 would have been the pivot had the Cardinals held on for the victory.
Here are some other notes from pregame:
• Kwang Hyun Kim is being considered for a start Monday in Milwaukee. He had a positive bullpen session Thursday, and he has recovered well. The question is one of safety, not baseball, at this point. He is taking a blood thinner that requires he avoid contact that might bruise or cut him. Once cleared by the doctors, he will be considered for that start.
• Daniel Ponce de Leon will start the other game Monday.
• Johan Oviedo continues to test negative for COVID-19. The team is trying to organize a way for him to throw a bullpen session while not breaking quarantine, and that could mean setting up a social distance workout. He will throw a ball only once to a catcher. There will be limited people present, like there was for the individual workouts for the team coming out of the outbreak.
Guiding the Cardinals' decisions here are medical experts and their own experience, where they had a second wave of the outbreak more than week after the initial positive tests.
Oviedo could yet start one of the games in Milwaukee, if cleared.
Cincinnati visits for its second and final time this season this weekend. The three-game series will conclude the 10 games between the two teams, and the Cardinals have won both of the previous series.
Think the Cardinals have struggled to score runs?
Consider the Reds.
The Reds rank last in the majors with a .210 average. The Cardinals rank 14th with a .249 team batting average.
The Reds have scored one more run than the Cardinals this season, 169 to 168. Of course, the Cardinals are about to play their 38th game of the season, while the Reds are 3/4 of the way through their season, with their 45th game Friday evening at Busch Stadium. Here are the OPS rankings for all five NL Central teams:
- 15. Cardinals .743
- 20. Cubs .734
- 22. Brewers .718
- 23. Reds .712
- 30. Pirates .634
The Reds rank 25th in on-base percentage, while the Cardinals have built their offense around ranking fourth in the majors in on-base percentage, at .342. That plumps their OPS higher than the division rivals.
The Reds rank 22nd in slugging percentage, snug behind the Cardinals at 21st. Both round up to a .401 slugging percentage.
Offense is lacking throughout the division with the Cubs struggling at home, the Brewers struggling on the road, the Cardinals struggling to be consistent, the Reds struggling in general, and the Pirates bringing new meaning to struggling.
Four of the five teams in the division rank in the bottom six of teams for runs scored.
With that as a backdrop, Adam Wainwright makes his first start at Busch Stadium since his complete game against the other team from Ohio, Cleveland. Wainwright will have this lineup at his back, and the next one listed facing him:
CARDINALS
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, RF
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. B. Miller, DH
5. DeJong, SS
6. Molina, C
7. Carpenter, 3B
8. O'Neill, LF
9. Thomas, CF
Starting pitcher: Adam Wainwright, RHP (4-0, 2.68)
REDS
1. Akiyama, CF
2. Castellanos, DH
3. Votto, 1B
4. Suarez, 3B
5. Goodwin, CF
6. Aquino, RF
7. Galvis, 2B
8. Garcia, SS
9. Casali, C
Starting pitcher: Luis Castillo, RHP (1-5, 3.95)
Check back throughout the evening here at Cardinal Beat and STLtoday.com for coverage from Busch Stadium. Rick Hummel is at the keyboard for the game coverage in Saturday's paper, and there will be exclusive coverage, per usual, on STLtoday.com throughout the evening and in the morning.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.