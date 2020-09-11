Gallegos goes on the IL, throwing open Cardinals' casting call for closer

The soreness that abruptly stopped Giovanny Gallegos' outing Thursday and contributed to the misplaced lead that cost the Cardinals a doubleheader sweep has now reopened the casting call for closer.

Gallegos was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday afternoon with a groin strain, and with time running out on the season the injury could sideline him for the remainder of the schedule. The righthander was removed from the seventh inning of Thursday's Game 2 in the midst of Detroit's rally to overtake a two-run lead and win, 6-3. Gallegos was scheduled to have a scan of the injured area Friday to determine the severity.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said that Gallegos had no advertised issues going into the doubleheader Thursday.

The Cardinals moved Nabil Crismatt to the active roster. The righthander had served as the 29th man for Thursday's doubleheader. The team also learned that Ryan Meisinger cleared waivers and could be assigned to the Springfield, Mo., alternate site camp. He is no longer on the 40-man roster, but remains in the organization.

The Cardinals have "passed the ball around," as pitching coach Mike Maddux says, when handling the ninth inning, though veteran Andrew Miller is poised to get most of the save opportunities with Gallegos' on the IL.