Game blog: Reds take grand advantage of two errors to upend Cardinals 4-2

After more than a few innings of taking advantage of whatever the Cincinnati Reds were kind enough to give them as a boost for the offense, the Cardinals returned the favor in grand fashion.
Harrison Bader committed one of two errors in the sixth inning on the same play to shove the Reds toward a grand slam that would provide all the runs necessary for a 4-2 victory Friday night at Busch Stadium.
Matt Davidson launched a grand slam off Tyler Webb three batters after the errors to flip a two-run deficit into a two-run deficit.
Bader was initially given two errors on the play, but after the end of the game, a scorer's decision flipped the second error to Tommy Edman, who didn't make the catch on Bader's throw. That is why this description is different than the one you'll read below. The scoring was changed.
Either way, the errors were the appetizer.
A walk and a hit batter by lefty Genesis Cabrera loaded the bases and bounced him from the game. Webb came in with the bases loaded and for the second time this week allowed a home run that squandered a lead. Davidson tagged a 90-mph fastball.
Raisel Iglesias, who crumbled in the ninth Thursday, retired all three Cardinals he faced to secure the save.
Dakota Hudson had a strong, 4 2/3 scoreless innings.
The offense offered not much support, none without assistance.
Including their walk-off win Thursday night, the Cardinals scored five consecutive runs against the Reds with the benefit of Cincinnati's charity.
The Cardinals' three-run rally Thursday night and each of their runs so far Friday night were the byproducts of bases given them by the Reds. The Reds walked in a run with the bases loaded to give the Cardinals' a 1-0 at Busch Stadium on Friday, and the Cardinals doubled that lead -- not with a hit but with three more walks and an RBI groundout.
It's only fitting they returned the favor.
Bader committed two errors on the same play to put an inning in motion for the Reds' rally.
Davidson's grand slam traveled 449 feet and cleared the bleachers beyond left field for the Reds' first runs of the game. His second career grand slam and his first as a pinch-hitter came off of Tyler Webb. But the damage was done before Webb entered the inning with the bases loaded.
Eugenio Suarez hit a ball to center field that Bader had a bead on. He jumped and reached for it -- and had it go off his glove and to the wall. Bader retrieved the ball and threw high, wild, and off target into the infield. Tommy Edman made a leap to try and get the ball, but it got away and Suarez got to third base.
Lefty Genesis Cabrera then helped the Reds backfill those bases with a walk and a hit batter to load the bases and leave Webb to figure it out.
In one swing, Davidson erased a two-run lead and gained one.
Going into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Cardinals trail, 4-2, and there are more runs (six) than hits in the game (five).
***
Hudson takes shutout into fifth inning as Cardinals cling to bases-loaded walk, 1-0 lead
The inning could have been bigger for the Cardinals' offense, could have given the bullpen more to work with, but Dakota Hudson has made the most of it just to get the game to the relievers.
With help again from the Cincinnati Reds, the Cardinals loaded the bases in the third inning -- twice -- and came away with only a 1-0 lead. Three of the four runners who reached base did so by walk or hit batter, and the one hit of the inning was a snazzy bunt single against the shift for Kolten Wong.
The Cardinals had the bases loaded with one out, but what Anthony DeSclafani giveth he also taketh.
DeSclafani walked Carpenter with the bases loaded to bring home the Cardinals' first and the game's only run through 4 1/2 innings. But around Carpenter, DeSclafani struck out Paul Goldschmidt to find an escape hatch from the inning, and then he got Brad Miller to groundout and unlock that exit.
Cardinals starter Hudson piloted the game into the fifth inning before his pitch count neared eight and the situation offered manager Mike Shildt a reason to tag in a lefty.
Hudson got his first three outs on four pitches, and from there he was able to deftly sidestep baserunners. The Reds got a runner into scoring position the second and third inning, but a strikeout or groundout would halt the potentially for a rally there. Hudson struck out two batters in the second inning and three more in the fourth. He struck out a total of six in his 4 2/3 innings, and he was able to do with a sharp plunge to his breaking ball.
Mike Moustakas swung over one for a strikeout in the second inning, and Josh VanMeter went fishing for one in the dirt that resulted in the strikeout that ended the fourth inning.
In the fifth, Hudson retired the first two batters he faced to complete 4 2/3 innings on 74 pitches.
The Reds' lineup turned around and that brought Joey Votto up for a third time. Rather than give him that look at Hudson -- as the Cardinals likely would have in a National League-style game because of the pitcher being in the order -- they replaced Hudson with lefty Genesis Cabrera. Cabrera caught Votto looking at a strike 3.
That has the game going into the bottom of the fifth.
Cardinals lead, 1-0.
Both bullpens are now engaged.
Time to take a peek at the Blues score in Edmonton, Alberta.
***
Bader back in center, as rookie Carlson gets his first break
His position in the field and in the lineup changed several times, but his presence never did.
The only Cardinals player to see every inning of every outing on their five-day, eight-game visit to Chicago was rookie Dylan Carlson, who made his major-league debut one day, stole his first big-league base a few days later, and had more than 30 plate appearances by the end of six days.
He didn't join the team until the season was, technically, three weeks old and yet he is already seventh on the team in plate appearances.
What he's done with them is deceiving.
Carlson is four-for-31 to start his career with a slash line that reads .129/.182/.161. He has nine strikeouts and only one extra-base hit, a double. What those numbers don't show is how he was the first Cardinal to barrel a baseball (now a metric, trust me) since their return from quarantine, and seven of his hardest hit baseballs have gone for outs. He hit a ball against the White Sox that has an expected average greater than .820 -- meaning that 82 percent of the time someone hits that ball they'll have a hit. And it was caught.
He had another liner that had an expected average of .540.
It too was caught.
"Look at batted ball play," manager Mike Shildt said Friday afternoon. "Dylan's numbers with any relative luck grade out to where he'd be an above-average hitter in this league."
Carlson has run into some bad luck and some great scouting reporters. Against the Cubs, shortstop Javy Baez had him read cold and a hard groundball up the middle that would have scored two runs was instead a forceout at home plate. Just another groundout. What's true in the field about how well teams seem to know the rookie is true at the plate. Fewer than a third of the pitches Carlson has seen in his young career have been fastballs.
And, so, a week into his big league career, he gets a break.
Harrison Bader is back off the bench and into center field as the Cardinals continue their series against Cincinnati on Thursday night at Busch Stadium. Bader has had some success against Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani -- though in small sample sizes. Bader is five-for-nine with two strikeouts against the righthander.
Some notes:
• Carlos Martinez and Ryan Helsley went through some pitchers fielding practice at the ballpark before batting practice. Martinez recovered well from his bullpen session, and he'll remain with the club into the weekend. The Cardinals plan to finalize his timetable for a return Sunday, and it's possible he will not go to Springfield, Mo., for the alternate site.
• Infielders Paul DeJong, Rangel Ravelo, and Edmundo Sosa are already there in Springfield for their recovery games. Kodi Whitley is on his way there, and Junior Fernandez has been there for innings.
• Andrew Miller warmed up for Thursday's game when it looked like a tie game headed into extra innings. That does not rule him out for Friday's late-inning spots. The Cardinals have been meticulously monitoring the work of relievers and avoiding back-to-back usage for their regulars. Miller appeared in Wednesday's evening game, warmed up for Thursday, but that does rule him out for use with a lead in the ninth inning Friday.
• The Cardinals have ourighted Alvaro Seijas off the 40-man roster and out of the 60-man player pool. This has been done to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for the players returning from the COVID-19 outbreak.
Against the Reds, Dakota Hudson draws the start.
The sinkerballer pitched four innings and allowed one run on two hits against the Sox in a game the Cardinals eventually lost. He threw 55 pitches is on target to get closer toward 80 pitches Thursday. That will largely depend on how laborious the innings get. The Cardinals have been conservative with pitchers when they have an inning bloat on them -- either by walks or errors or rallies that cause that pitch count to climb past 30. Hudson has the pitch to get quick outs and have the fuel-efficient innings that allowed Adam Wainwright to pitch through seven innings Thursday.
CARDINALS LINEUP:
1. Kolten Wong, 2B
2. Tommy Edman, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Matt Carpenter, 3B
5. Brad Miller, DH
6. Tyler O'Neill, LF
7. Dexter Fowler, RF
8. Yadier Molina, C
9. Harrison Bader, CF
Starting pitcher: Dakota Hudson, RHP
REDS LINEUP:
1. Joey Votto 1B
2. Nick Castellanos RF
3. Jesse Winker LF
4. Eugenio Suarez 3B
5. Mike Moustakas 2B
6. Shogo Akiyama CF
7. Josh VanMeter DH
8. Freddy Galvis SS
9. Tucker Barnhart C
Starting pitcher: Anthony DeSclafani, RHP
Check back throughout the evening here for notes and such from Busch Stadium, where the Post-Dispatch has three writers covering the game and all the news and action that might spill out of it, including this blog.
