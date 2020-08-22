Game blog: Reds take grand advantage of two errors to upend Cardinals 4-2

Lefty Genesis Cabrera then helped the Reds backfill those bases with a walk and a hit batter to load the bases and leave Webb to figure it out.

In one swing, Davidson erased a two-run lead and gained one.

Going into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Cardinals trail, 4-2, and there are more runs (six) than hits in the game (five).

***

Hudson takes shutout into fifth inning as Cardinals cling to bases-loaded walk, 1-0 lead

The inning could have been bigger for the Cardinals' offense, could have given the bullpen more to work with, but Dakota Hudson has made the most of it just to get the game to the relievers.

With help again from the Cincinnati Reds, the Cardinals loaded the bases in the third inning -- twice -- and came away with only a 1-0 lead. Three of the four runners who reached base did so by walk or hit batter, and the one hit of the inning was a snazzy bunt single against the shift for Kolten Wong.

The Cardinals had the bases loaded with one out, but what Anthony DeSclafani giveth he also taketh.