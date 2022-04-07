Game day: Marmol thinks Cardinals' offense will surprise people

On his first game day as the Cardinals’ manager, Oliver Marmol said he didn’t feel any different than if it was a spring training game. Of course, this was said in his office 3 ½ hours before the first scheduled pitch of the season opener with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“I’m sure that will change when we get out there and there’s people in the stands,” he said.

Asked what might surprise people about his first team, Marmol responded, “The offense. We talk about this ball park and how it’s a pitcher’s park. We talk about a lot of different areas of our game here and ... l don’t think the offense is at the forefront of people’s thoughts, as far as what they’re capable of doing.

“I think we’re going to have a very powerful offense.”

As it turns out, every player in the Cardinals’ lineup hit double figures in home runs last season, from the 34 for both Nolan Arenado and Tyler O’Neill to the 11 for both Tommy Edman and Yadier Molina and 17 combined by Albert Pujols for the two Los Angeles teams.

Dylan Carlson, who hit 18 homers last season, has been moved to the leadoff spot.

“I like the chance of us being 1-0 after one pitch,” said Marmol. “The guy can hit the ball out of the ball park. He hits doubles. There’s such a presence to him.

“When you look at a lineup and you can’t ease into it ... I’m in on that.”

Marmol also is in on Adam Wainwright as his starting pitcher Wainwright is 21-7 in his career against the Pirates. His opponent, JT Brubaker, is 0-4 against the Cardinals. Wainwright will be seeking his 100th career win at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals lineup

1. Dylan Carlson rf

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Tyler O’Neill lf

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Albert Pujols dh

6. Paul DeJong ss

7. Yadier Molina c

8. Harrison Bader cf

9. Tommy Edman 2b

RH Adam Wainwright p

Pittsburgh lineup

1. Daniel Vogelbach dh

2. Bryan Reynolds cf

3. Ke’Bryan Hayes 3b

4. Yoshi Tsutsugo 1b

5. Kevin Newman ss

6. Cole Tucker rf

7. Ben Gamel lf

8. Roberto Perez c

9. Hoy Park 2b

RH JT Brubaker p

