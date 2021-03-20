Gant, Carlson, Hicks, Nogowski all fly high for Cardinals in 5-2 win

JUPITER, Fla.—There were several significant takeaways for the Cardinals Saturday in a 5-2 exhibition win over the Houston Astros.
Starter John Gant, bamboozling the Astros with his changeup and slow curve, held Houston to one run and three hits in five innings. Notably, he struck out Jose Altuve (who fanned three times against Gant) and Michael Brantley with the potential tying run at third base and fewer than two outs in the third inning.
"You saw some good hitters off balance," said manager Mike Shildt.
Dylan Carlson, who has come alive offensively in the past week, cracked a two-run homer, his first of the spring, after missing a bunt attempt on the first pitch of the at-bat.
"Luckily, I didn't get it down," said Carlson. He also singled and walked and scored the go-ahead run.
And reliever Jordan Hicks, who had been out nearly two years after Tommy John elbow surgery, finished an inning for the first time in his three outings this spring. He finished it impressively, striking out two of the three men to face him in the seventh.
"Really sharp," said Shildt. "Two balls and 11 strikes. Another encouraging outing by Jordan."
Hicks had been lifted after throwing 22 and 21 pitches, respectively, in his first two stints.
And backup first baseman John Nogowski, batting .391 for the spring, raised his club-leading runs batted in total to 10 with a two-run, tiebreaking single in the seventh.
Cardinals move 10 to minor-league rosters
On the eve of Sunday's off day, the Cardinals optioned or reassigned 10 players of the major-league camp roster, including top catching prospect Ivan Herrera and recently added backup catcher candidate Ali Sanchez. The group also included former first-round pick Delvin Perez, a shortstop who has been a revelation this spring with his increased strength and ability at the plate.
The complete list of players optioned to the minor-league rosters: Herrera, Sanchez, reliever Seth Elledge and starter Angel Rondon.
The following players were reassigned to the minor-league camp: infielder Evan Mendoza, Perez, pitcher Roel Ramirez, catcher Aaron Antonini, and outfielders Conner Capel and Scott Hurst.
The camp roster drops to 44.
Wainwright likely to start home opener
Shildt didn’t exactly announce Saturday that Adam Wainwright would pitch the home opener on April 8 or that Wainwright would make the second start of the season on April 3 at Cincinnati. But he didn’t say that Wainwright wouldn’t.
Asked if that first Busch Stadium pitcher might be a veteran who would be back for many other home openers (as a potential Cardinals Hall of Famer), Shildt said, “That’s a strong possibility. But we haven’t had that internal conversation with that particular human being yet. We should give you something after the day off tomorrow.”
There doesn’t appear to be any other clear choice for the first game at Busch, with staff ace Jack Flaherty targeted for the April 1 opener at Cincinnati and then the April 7 trip ender at Miami. Wainwright, 39 heading for 40 in August, has allowed only three runs in four starts, covering 13 2/3 innings this spring.
On a back field, Kwant Hyun Kim, whose progress this spring was detained by back stiffness, will be throwing a bullpen session. Kim seems on track to pitch in a Grapefruit League game here before the spring is over and rejoin the Cardinals’ rotation sometime in early to mid-April.
With eight spring games to go, the Cardinals are dead even at 6-6-4. Six of their remaining games will be played here at Roger Dean Stadium.
Saturday's position-player lineup smacks of the opening day set for the Cardinals. Tyler O'Neill, batting .433, is hitting fifth behind Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Tyler O'Neill lf
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Dylan Carlson rf
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. John Gant p
Houston lineup
1. Jose Altuve 2b
2. Michael Brantley rf
3. Yordan Alvarez dh
4. Carlos Correa ss
5. Kyle Tucker cf
6. Yuli Gurriel 1b
7. Jason Castro c
8. Myles Straw lf
9. Taylor Jones 3b
RH Brandon Bielak p