Gant, Carlson, Hicks, Nogowski all fly high for Cardinals in 5-2 win

Asked if that first Busch Stadium pitcher might be a veteran who would be back for many other home openers (as a potential Cardinals Hall of Famer), Shildt said, “That’s a strong possibility. But we haven’t had that internal conversation with that particular human being yet. We should give you something after the day off tomorrow.”

There doesn’t appear to be any other clear choice for the first game at Busch, with staff ace Jack Flaherty targeted for the April 1 opener at Cincinnati and then the April 7 trip ender at Miami. Wainwright, 39 heading for 40 in August, has allowed only three runs in four starts, covering 13 2/3 innings this spring.

Saturday’s pitching will consist of starter John Gant, Jordan Hicks, Ryan Helsley, Kodi Whitley and Jake Woodford on the stadium court against the Houston Astros.

Gant is penciled in for five innings at some 80 pitches.

On a back field, Kwant Hyun Kim, whose progress this spring was detained by back stiffness, will be throwing a bullpen session. Kim seems on track to pitch in a Grapefruit League game here before the spring is over and rejoin the Cardinals’ rotation sometime in early to mid-April.