Gant. Gomber make their job pitches for starting job in 5-1 Cardinals win

With Miles Mikolas out with a flexor tendon strain, the final spot in the rotation is being contested among Kwang Hyun Kim, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Genesis Cabrera, Gant and even Gomber, who relieved Gant in the fifth inning.

Gomber, who has allowed just two runs in eight spring innings after missing much of the 2019 season with a biceps problem at Memphis, permitted one hit and one unearned run in three innings, striking out three and walking one.

In 2018, Gomber had been an integral part of the club, winning five games in August. But he had a terrible camp in 2019 and was sent back to Memphis where he was 4-0 before he got hurt.

"I’d be lying if I didn’t have a chip on my shoulder, that I didn’t want to come in here and prove that I could be a part of this--that I feel like there is a role for me on this team," Gomber said. "Yeah. . . last year was frustrating, but at this point it’s more about how can I get better every day and contribute in 2020.

"I feel like I can pitch in the big leagues," said Gomber, who also 18 relief appearances in addition to 11 starts with the Cardinals in 2018. 'I feel like I’ve proven that, that I can have success in the big leagues, and it’s just about when you get the opportunity taking advantage of it."