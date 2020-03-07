Gant makes his pitch for starting job with four scoreless frames in 5-1 Cardinals win

JUPITER, Fla. — While Democratic presidential hopefuls are dropping out daily, candidates for a Cardinals’ starting position seemingly are increasing. John Gant threw his hat into the ring Saturday and maybe lefthnder Austin Gomber did, too.

Gant, who made all 64 of his appearances for the Cardinals in relief in 2019 after starting 19 games the previous season, ripped off four scoreless innings against the Houston Astros Saturday, holding them to one hit.

An 11-game winner last season, Gant walked two and struck out three in throwing 52 pitches. He was rewarded with a 5-1 victory, which came largely because the Cardinals scored three unearned runs in the fourth.

Matt Wieters doubled in Yadier Molina, who was running on a 3-2 pitch, with two outs in the inning. After Lane Thomas singled, Kolten Wong doubled in both Wieters and Thomas.

Sosa homers

Edmundo Sosa hit a homer to right in the seventh for the Cardinals.

With Miles Mikolas out with a flexor tendon strain, the final spot in the rotation is being contested among Kwang Hyun Kim, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Genesis Cabrera, Gant and even Gomber, who relieved Gant in the fifth inning.