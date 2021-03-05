Gant to start for Cardinals against Scherzer and Nationals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—John Gant last started in a regular-season game for the Cardinals in 2018 but, with Miles Mikolas still a ways from pitching in a game this spring, Gant will take Mikolas’ starts in Florida and maybe more when the season begins.

His first start of the spring will come here Friday night here against St. Louisan Max Scherzer, the Washington Nationals’ longtime ace. Gant, slotted for two or three innings, will be followed by Tyler Webb, Kodi Whitley, Angel Rondon and, slated for two innings, former No. 1 draft Zack Thompson.

The 28-year-old Gant, who won 11 games in relief for the Cardinals in 2019, made 19 starts for them in 2018 and two the year before.

Among the Cardinals’ regulars on hand are third baseman Nolan Arenado, shortstop Paul DeJong, second baseman Tommy Edman and right fielder Dylan Carlson. Matt Carpenter will serve as the designated hitter. Gant will face several regulars in the Nationals lineup’ in Juan Soto, Trea Turner, John Bell and Yan Gomes.

The Cardinals are back at the The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, having been hammered 14-0 by the Nationals’ co-tenants, the Houston Astros, on Thursday night. For their first four spring games, the Cardinals are 1-1-2 and will be off Saturday.