Gant to start for Cardinals against Scherzer and Nationals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—John Gant last started in a regular-season game for the Cardinals in 2018 but, with Miles Mikolas still a ways from pitching in a game this spring, Gant will take Mikolas’ starts in Florida and maybe more when the season begins.
His first start of the spring will come here Friday night here against St. Louisan Max Scherzer, the Washington Nationals’ longtime ace. Gant, slotted for two or three innings, will be followed by Tyler Webb, Kodi Whitley, Angel Rondon and, slated for two innings, former No. 1 draft Zack Thompson.
The 28-year-old Gant, who won 11 games in relief for the Cardinals in 2019, made 19 starts for them in 2018 and two the year before.
Among the Cardinals’ regulars on hand are third baseman Nolan Arenado, shortstop Paul DeJong, second baseman Tommy Edman and right fielder Dylan Carlson. Matt Carpenter will serve as the designated hitter. Gant will face several regulars in the Nationals lineup’ in Juan Soto, Trea Turner, John Bell and Yan Gomes.
The Cardinals are back at the The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, having been hammered 14-0 by the Nationals’ co-tenants, the Houston Astros, on Thursday night. For their first four spring games, the Cardinals are 1-1-2 and will be off Saturday.
To that end, staff ace Jack Flaherty got his work in Friday afternoon here, opposing the Astros in a “B” game on the back fields of the Astros’ complex. Flaherty threw 50 pitches over three innings and manager Mike Shildt said he had been very encouraged. Flaherty had retired only one of eight Nationals in his first Grapefruit League outing on Sunday,
Infielder Edmundo Sosa, who played both second base and shortstop, hit a three-run homer and threw out a runner at home from short right field as the Cardinals won 4-1. Johan Oviedo allowed only one hit and fanned two in an impressive stint.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Matt Carpenter dh
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Dylan Carlson rf
6. Andrew Knizner c
7. Austin Dean lf
8. John Nogowski 1b
9. Lane Thomas rf
RH John Gant p
Washington lineup
1. Trea Turner ss
2. Starlin Castro 2b
3. Juan Soto lf
4. Josh Bell 1b
5. Alex Avila c
6. Yan Gomes dh
7. Yasmany Tomas rf
8. Jordy Mercer 3b
9. Carlos Tocci cf