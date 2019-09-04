The Cardinals rallied twice from big deficits Wednesday night, but Kevin Pillar’s two-run home run in the eighth inning was the decisive moment as the Giants posted a 9-8 win at Busch Stadium.
Paul Goldschmidt doubled and tripled to drive in four runs as the Cards overcame deficits of 4-0 and 7-4, eventually leading 8-7.
Pillar’s 21st home run came against Giovanny Gallegos (3-2), who was the seventh pitcher for the Cardinals on a night that started with Michael Wacha going two scoreless innings. The Giants hit three homers on a night the Cardinals surpassed three million in attendance for the 16th consecutive year.
"It was an unbelievable game," Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha said. "We got down a couple of times there but clawed our way back into it and made it a game and were right there to the final strike. That's all you can ask for as a team is to keep getting opportunities to win games, and it's a good sign for sure."
The Giants scored four runs in the third inning against Tyler Webb only to see the Cards scrape from behind with one in the third, one in the fourth on a home run by Paul DeJong and two in the fifth.
Goldschmidt delivered his first triple with the Cardinals to score Randy Arozarena, who had doubled, and Kolten Wong in the fifth.
An error by DeJong in the sixth kept the door open for Brandon Crawford to hit a three-run homer. DeJong fielded a ground ball with two outs and after appearing ready to throw to first opted to toss to second for an attempted force out. But Wong had already crossed the bag and both runners were safe.
Crawford followed with a homer that produced three unearned runs.
But the Cardinals were undaunted.
They came up with four in the bottom of the inning with the big blow being a two-run double by Goldschmidt. Tommy Edman also drove in a run in the inning with a triple and Harrison Bader had a sacrifice fly.
Two of the runs in the inning were unearned due to a fielding error by second baseman Corban Joseph on a grounder hit by Dexter Fowler.
The Giants used six pitchers, including starter Madison Bumgarner, who allowed six runs on nine hits.
The Cardinals threatened in the ninth, putting two runners aboard with walks with two outs. But Harrison Bader struck out to end the game.
Pillar hits homer
Giovanny Gallegos became the seventh Cardinals pitcher of the night and the pitcher of record when he was tagged for a two-run home run by Kevin Pillar to give the Giants a 9-8 lead in the eighth inning.
Andrew Miller started the inning and allowed a single by Evan Longoria before getting Brandon Crawford to ground into a force play.
Gallegos entered and saw his second pitch get hit 440 feet by Pillar for his 21st home run of the year.
Cards take first lead
The Cardinals dug themselves out of another hole in the sixth inning with four runs, including a two-run double by Paul Goldschmidt, to take an 8-7 lead over the Giants at Busch Stadium.
After helping the Giants score three unearned runs in the top of the inning, the Cards were on the receiving end of two unearned runs thanks to a fielding error by second baseman Corban Joseph.
Yadier Molina opened the sixth with a double off the top of the fence. He scored on an ensuing triple by Tommy Edman, who came home on a sacrifice fly by Harrison Bader.
Rangelo Ravelo kept things going with a pinch-hit single. The Cards then received their big break when Dexter Fowler's grounder was mishandled by Joseph.
After Kolten Wong's ground out, Goldschmidt doubled to the gap in right-center to score both runners and give the Cardinals their first lead of the night. He had a two-run triple in the previous inninng.
Crawford gives Giants lead
A moment of indecision led to an error by Paul DeJong and helped the Giants take a 7-4 lead at Busch Stadium on a three-run home run by Brandon Crawford.
The Giants had a runner at first base with two outs in the sixth when Evan Longoria hit a grounder to DeJong. The shortstop looked at first base and then decided to toss to Kolten Wong at second.
But Wong had already crossed the bag, expecting the throw to go to first. Crawford took advantage with a long homer, which eluded a leaping Harrison Bader and produced three unearned runs.
Goldschmidt ties game
Paul Goldschmidt's first triple as a member of the Cardinals scored two runs in the fifth inning tied the Giants 4-4 at Busch Stadium.
The Cards scored one in the third innings, one in the fourth and two in the fifth to wipe out a lead San Francisco opened with a four-run third inning.
Dexter Fowler's single scored Tommy Edman, who doubled to open the third. The Cardinals left the bases loaded when Marcell Ozuna took strike three to end the inning.
Paul DeJong hit his 25th home run into Big Mac Land in the fourth.
Randy Arozarena opened the fifth with a pinch-hit double and moved to third on a single by Kolten Wong. Wong then stole second base.
Goldschmidt's drive to the wall in right-center field could not be reached as center fielder Kevin Pillar and right fielder Jaylin Davis converged.
Giants score four
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said he didn't want to have a "full bullpen game" but admitted that Michael Wacha would be on a short leash as he pitched on three days' rest Wednesday night.
When Wacha was pulled after two scoreless innings, the bullpen was immediately put to the test, and failed.
Tyler Webb lasted only 1/3 of an inning, allowing four runs in the third as San Francisco opened a 4-0 lead at Busch Stadium.
Mike Yastrzemski opened with his 19th home run of the season. After that, it was a sequence of close calls that allowed the Giants to pile on the runs.
Brandon Belt doubled off the tip of the glove of a diving Harrison Bader in center field. Evan Longoria's single barely eluded the glove of shortstop Paul DeJong, whose arm was not stretched to its fullest.
And it only got worse for Webb. When he walked Brandon Crawford, ball four bounced to the backstop, allowing Belt to score. Kevin Pillar singled to score Longoria. Ryan Helsley relieved and allowed a run-scoring single by Corban Joseph.
Edman adjusts at third
Tommy Edman first played third base on a regular basis in 2018 and how finds himself at that position regularly in a shuffle that has seen him bounce between four positions, although mainly in the infield.
He is in the lineup and playing third for the third consecutive game Wednesday night for a meeting with San Francisco.
Edman has raised his batting average from .241 in early August to .278, making it hard to keep him off the field, whether it’s at third, second base or the outfield.
“At first it was a little bit different because of the angles and how fast the ball gets to you,” Edman said of playing third. “At this point I don’t feel I have much trouble switching back and forth. Just whatever gets me on the field.”
Edman played shortstop in high school and switched between second base and shortstop in college. That continued into the minor leagues until he had a chance to play at third in 2018.
With Kolten Wong hitting well and Matt Carpenter struggling, his opportunities have expanded.
“He’s a get-it-done kind of guy,” manager Mike Shildt said. “He just makes the plays. That’s a baseball player.”
Edman has not made an error playing second base and he has two at third base.
“It’s been a little fun to have to stay fresh at all the positions and mix it up,” he said. “And it keeps me on my toes.”
Martinez on a roll
Carlos Martinez has appeared in four consecutive games, throwing 47 pitches to earn a pair of saves and a victory. It’s a first for the Cardinals’ righthander, who hasn’t appeared in a loss since Aug. 7.
“He’s got an arm that works well,” Shildt said. “His arm is clean and loose and it speaks to Carlos’ attention to how he’s taking care of himself. He’s been very intentional in how he gets his work.”
Certainly he would not be able to throw in a fifth consecutive game.
“We’ll find out tonight,” Shildt said.
Wacha on three days' rest
Michael Wacha hasn't posted a win since July 19, but the Cardinals have won his last three starts and they'll look for another Wednesday night against San Francisco at Busch Stadium.
Wacha has an ERA of 2.88 over the last three games; however, he lasted more than five innings only once. He did pitch seven innings in his last start against Cincinnati, a game the Cardinals won 3-2.
The questions is how many innings Wacha will last as he makes the start on three days' rest. He will be backed by a standard lineup that includes Tommy Edman at third base.
Shildt said he has a "loose ceiling" on how many pitches Wacha will be allowed to throw.
“We didn’t want to go to a full bullpen game, even though we do have more of a bullpen with the expanded roster,” Shildt said. “But Michael can come back on three days’ rest. It allows him the ability to get on the mound and have six days after this.”
Cardinals' lineup
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Kolten Wong, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, RF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Tommy Edman, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Michael Wacha, P
Giants' lineup
1. Mike Yastrzemski, LF
2. Buster Posey, C
3. Brandon Belt, 1B
4. Evan Longoria, 3B
5. Brandon Crawford, SS
6. Kevin Pillar, CF
7. Jaylin Davis, RF
8. Corban Joseph, 2B
9. Madison Bumgarner, P