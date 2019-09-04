St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) sits in the dugout in second inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said he didn't want to have a "full bullpen game" but admitted that Michael Wacha would be on a short leash as he pitched on three days' rest Wednesday night.
When Wacha was pulled after two scoreless innings, the bullpen was immediately put to the test, and failed.
Tyler Webb lasted only 1/3 of an inning, allowing four runs in the third as San Francisco opened a 4-0 lead at Busch Stadium.
Mike Yastrzemski opened with his 19th home run of the season. After that, it was a sequence of close calls that allowed the Giants to pile on the runs.
Brandon Belt doubled off the tip of the glove of a diving Harrison Bader in center field. Evan Longoria's single barely eluded the glove of shortstop Paul DeJong, whose arm was not stretched to its fullest.
And it only got worse for Webb. When he walked Brandon Crawford, ball four bounced to the backstop, allowing Belt to score. Kevin Pillar singled to score Longoria. Ryan Helsley relieved and allowed a run-scoring single by Corban Joseph.
Edman adjusts at third
Tommy Edman first played third base on a regular basis in 2018 and how finds himself at that position regularly in a shuffle that has seen him bounce between four positions, although mainly in the infield.
He is in the lineup and playing third for the third consecutive game Wednesday night for a meeting with San Francisco.
Edman has raised his batting average from .241 in early August to .278, making it hard to keep him off the field, whether it’s at third, second base or the outfield.
“At first it was a little bit different because of the angles and how fast the ball gets to you,” Edman said of playing third. “At this point I don’t feel I have much trouble switching back and forth. Just whatever gets me on the field.”
Edman played shortstop in high school and switched between second base and shortstop in college. That continued into the minor leagues until he had a chance to play at third in 2018.
With Kolten Wong hitting well and Matt Carpenter struggling, his opportunities have expanded.
“He’s a get-it-done kind of guy,” manager Mike Shildt said. “He just makes the plays. That’s a baseball player.”
Edman has not made an error playing second base and he has two at third base.
“It’s been a little fun to have to stay fresh at all the positions and mix it up,” he said. “And it keeps me on my toes.”
Martinez on a roll
Carlos Martinez has appeared in four consecutive games, throwing 47 pitches to earn a pair of saves and a victory. It’s a first for the Cardinals’ righthander, who hasn’t appeared in a loss since Aug. 7.
“He’s got an arm that works well,” Shildt said. “His arm is clean and loose and it speaks to Carlos’ attention to how he’s taking care of himself. He’s been very intentional in how he gets his work.”
Certainly he would not be able to throw in a fifth consecutive game.
“We’ll find out tonight,” Shildt said.
Wacha on three days' rest
Michael Wacha hasn't posted a win since July 19, but the Cardinals have won his last three starts and they'll look for another Wednesday night against San Francisco at Busch Stadium.
Wacha has an ERA of 2.88 over the last three games; however, he lasted more than five innings only once. He did pitch seven innings in his last start against Cincinnati, a game the Cardinals won 3-2.
The questions is how many innings Wacha will last as he makes the start on three days' rest. He will be backed by a standard lineup that includes Tommy Edman at third base.
Shildt said he has a "loose ceiling" on how many pitches Wacha will be allowed to throw.
“We didn’t want to go to a full bullpen game, even though we do have more of a bullpen with the expanded roster,” Shildt said. “But Michael can come back on three days’ rest. It allows him the ability to get on the mound and have six days after this.”
Cardinals' lineup
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Kolten Wong, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, RF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Tommy Edman, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Michael Wacha, P
Giants' lineup
1. Mike Yastrzemski, LF
2. Buster Posey, C
3. Brandon Belt, 1B
4. Evan Longoria, 3B
5. Brandon Crawford, SS
6. Kevin Pillar, CF
7. Jaylin Davis, RF
8. Corban Joseph, 2B
9. Madison Bumgarner, P
