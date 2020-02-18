Gold Glover Ozzie has an idea how DeJong can be even better in the field

JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong earned national attention last season when he finished in the top three at his position in the Gold Glove balloting. But, as DeJong lined up for his first defensive drills of the season here, there was a voice in his ear that said he could do better. The speaker was the world’s oldest shortstop — and likely its best defensively — 65-year-old Ozzie Smith, who was alternating taking ground balls with DeJong.

You see, Hall of Famer Smith has 13 Gold Gloves.

“I just want to reinforce him at what he’s already good at,” said Smith, who is spending his customary week here in spring training, helping the infield coaches and taping some television shows.

But what Smith wanted to remind the 26-year-old DeJong of was to “keep moving” while he was awaiting a possible play in the field.

“Not starting from a standstill,” Smith said. It didn’t matter whether Smith moved side to side or front to back. He kept moving and wants DeJong to do the same.

“Do what’s most comfortable for you,” Smith said. “But you can’t be like this (flat-footed) here and the ball’s hit over there. If you are moving that way, you’ve got momentum going to it.”