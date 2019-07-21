CINCINNATI — At one point during this series against the Reds, Cardinals' first baseman Paul Goldschmidt approached manager Mike Shildt to let him know he was feeling good, feeling strong. He knew an off day was likely going to be scheduled for him at some point on the road trip, and Goldschmidt wanted to assure his manager that the heat and the search for his swinging was not weighing on him.
He's getting the break anyway.
The Cardinals will start Rangel Ravelo at first base and batting third on his first day back from the minors. That allows Goldschmidt to get a breather during a series that has been a grind. Goldschmidt singled twice in Friday's game and he had a sacrifice fly during the Cardinals' 10-run inning, but otherwise he's been quieted by the Reds. He's two-for-11 with seven strikeouts. He had a four-strikeout game Thursday, and on Saturday went oh-for-three with runners in scoring position.
Shildt said that it was the "perfect timing" for a day off for Goldschmidt. The team planned to bring Ravelo back at some point to make the bench was stocked with another bat. The day game after a night game also contributed, as did the Cardinals coming into the middle of their 17-game, 17-day stretch out of the All-Star break.
Goldschnmidt said he will use the day to get work in the cage during the game and prep for a possible pinch-hit appearance.
That pushes back all of his work.
In comments you can read here following Saturday's loss in a snappy, crisp, good baseball game, Goldschmidt was blunt about his performance, not just in that game but during the season. He reiterated some of that Sunday morning as he said the thing that has slipped from his hands is consistency. The day-in, day-out feel for his swing and production from it has not been there.
Here's the lineup that will back Jack Flaherty:
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Dexter Fowler, RF
3. Rangel Ravelo, 1B
4. Tyler O'Neill, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yairo Munoz, 3B
7. Andrew Knizner, C
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Jack Flaherty, P
More below on the roster moves the Cardinals made.
Also: Matt Carpenter has begun baseball activities and could be headed out for a rehab assignment in the near future to Class AAA or Class AA.
***
Cardinals' carousel of relievers continues with Webb up, two sent to Memphis
The emergency need for relievers to cover innings, if needed, on Saturday was as short-lived as advertised.
A day after Ryan Helsley spent 12 hours traveling to Cincinnati -- a meandering journey from Class AAA that included a four-hour delay in Charlotte -- the righthander was headed back to Memphis' roster as part of the reset button for the roster. The Cardinals did not want to go too far with 14 pitchers and 11 position players on the roster, and they went less than 24 hours.
The Cardinals promoted lefty Tyler Webb to the majors and brought infielder Rangel Ravelo back with him. To make room on the roster the Cardinals returned Helsley to Memphis and optioned Dominic Leone to the Triple-A bullpen as well.
Helsley pitched well in his cameo Saturday. He pitched two scoreless innings that bought the Cardinals time for a rally that didn't happen. He has bounced between the two levels and the injured list five times already this season.