Paul Goldschmidt, who was supposed to getting the day off, instead came into Wednesday's game in the ninth inning and then hit a monstrous blast in the 11th inning to give the Cardinals a 2-1 win over the Marlins.
Goldschmidt hit a 2-2 pitch from Adam Conley 453 feet to left field, clearing the bleachers above the Marlins bullpen. It was his 14th home run of the season and his fifth career walk-off homer.
Daniel Ponce de Leon left after six innings with a 1-0 lead and a shot at his first big-league win, but the Marlins strung together three singles in the eighth to tie the game and send it to extra innings, tied at 1-1.
Ponce de Leon allowed just two hits in six innings, striking out six. He was relieved by Carlos Martinez, who retired the side in order in the seventh and then got the first two batters he faced in the seventh, though the second, Yadiel Rivera, sent Harrison Bader to the track in center to make the catch.
Two pinch hitters, Jorge Alfaro and Austin Dean, then singled, with Dean's a broken-bat grounder to short that Paul DeJong couldn't barehand for a play at first. Miguel Rojas then singled to right to tie the game. Andrew Miller came on for Martinez and got the out to get out of the inning.
The Cardinals looked to have the game in hand in the 10th when they loaded the bases with no one out. The Marlins brought in center fielder JT Riddle as a third infielder on the left side of second base, one of five overall. Reliever Sergio Romo struck out Bader on three pitches, then got Marcell Ozuna to hit a ground ball to Riddle near second, who started an 8-4-3 double play to end the inning.
After managing only one hit through five innings, the Cardinals got to a tiring Trevor Richards in the sixth inning to take a 1-0 lead.
Dexter Fowler fisted a looper into shallow left field to drive in Bader, who was pinch running for Jose Martinez, who got things started with a single to center.
Through five innings, the teams had combined for two hits, one for each team. Curtis Granderson had a ground-rule double with one out in the first and finished the inning there. The Cardinals didn't have a hit until Tommy Edman led off the fifth with a single to center. He got as far as third base with two outs when Matt Carpenter struck out looking.
Richards, the most recent pitching whiz to come out of Clinton County (this is a real inside joke) across the river in Illinois, struck out eight Cardinals through five innings.
But in the sixth, he got into trouble. Martinez singled to center with one out and Bader pinch ran. Rangel Ravelo got his first big-league hit, a single to left to move Bader to third. And then Fowler, on Richards' 108th pitch, drove Bader in.
Through five innings, Ponce de Leon allowed only one base runner after Granderson's double, a leadoff walk to Granderson in the fourth. But he got Brian Anderson to hit into a double play and faced just one batter over the minimum through five innings. In the sixth, Miguel Rojas had a two-out double but Ponce de Leon struck out Granderson to get out of the inning.
SHILDT SHAKES IT UP
After the Cardinals offense had just two hits on Tuesday night, manager Mike Shildt did a major overhaul for Wednesday's game with the Marlins at Busch Stadium.
Four starters from Tuesday are gone, with four new faces in a lineup that looks more like one from a day game following a night game.
Out of the lineup are Harrison Bader, Paul Goldschmidt, Kolten Wong and Yadier Molina. In the lineup are Jose Martinez, Rangel Ravelo, Tommy Edman and Matt Wieters. If nothing else, the Cardinals will have a good bench if needed.
“We’re in a stretch of 19 (games) in a row and we’re just coming off a 10-day road trip," Shildt said. "I’m pretty sure Yadi’s not coming out this weekend in the Angels’ series (Albert Pujols returns for the first time to Busch). It was a good time to give Ravelo his first major-league start. And a good day to give Bader a blow. It just made sense all across the board.”
So while only one regular, Dexter Fowler, got a hit on Tuesday (pitcher Jack Flaherty had the other), Shildt wasn't trying to shake things up.
"We've won six out of eight," Shildt said. "At some point, we can have a game that we don't win and people will go, the other team won. We're not happy about it. You talk about shaking it up. It's a different lineup. I can explain the lineup but it's definitely not to shake things up or get things going because we've won 11 of our last 17. If we go 6-4 over the last 100, we're going to have 91 wins. We're already on pace to do that in the last 100.
"I don't want to get so reactionary to a game in a lineup because I don't believe a shakeup is necessary for a team that's playing really good baseball and just won five of its last seven on the road and fought its tail off to win three of the last four and put ourselves in position down five to win the other one. I think it's important for me to message for the psyche of our team and support what we're thinking, there's no mixing things up. It's just an opportunity for us to compete today."
In the case of Goldschmidt sitting, Shildt said it was a combination of issues.
"A, give another guy an opportunity," Shildt said. "Nothing is in a silo in the decision-making process. We have a young man who has had nothing but success in Ravelo that is a really, really good hitter that has earned his way up here and I'd like toget this guy a start. You look up and say, this may be a good day to give Goldy a day off. He knows what he's doing. Let's be clear about that. It was a time to accomplish that.
"I'm not a big over-reactor. I don't look at things in a one-game scenario because I think it's a trap if we do that. We understand that other people are going to do it, can't control to do it, feel free to do it, we understand that patience is not necessarily a virtue in most cases in our society and I get that. The guy did have a really good game on Sunday and took some good at-bats on Monday. Yesterday wasn't his best day so it just worked out to give Ravi a chance to be there."
MORE SIGNINGS
The Cardinals signed three more draft picks on Wednesday: fourth-round pick Andre Pallante (RHP, UC Irvine), seventh round pick Jack Ralston (RHP, UCLA) and 11th round pick Connor Lunn (RHP, USC). They will report to their minor-league affiliates. The Cardinals have signed 31 of 40 draft picks and all of their top 10 picks.
MUNOZ BACK ON THURSDAY
Shildt said Yairo Munoz, now the father of a healthy baby girl, would be returning from paternity leave on Thursday. That means someone would be heading out and Ravelo, called up when Munoz headed out, is the leading candidate.
Another move will be coming since Adam Wainwright will come off the 10-day injured list to start against Miami on Thursday.
The Cardinals lineup:
1. Carpenter 3b
2. DeJong ss
3. Martinez rf
4. Ozuna lf
5. Ravelo 1b
6. Fowler cf
7. Edman 2b
8. Wieters c
9. Ponce De Leon p
And the Marlins:
There's been a lineup change, with Garrett Cooper out with sore left triceps. Yadiel Rivera moves into his spot and some bodies move around after that. The new lineup:
1. Rojas ss
2. Granderson lf
3. Ramirez rf
4. Anderson 3b
5. Castro 2b
6. Riddle cf
7. Rivera 1b
8. Holaday c
9. Richards p