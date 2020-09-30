Goldschmidt homer sparks four-run first for Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt, who hadn’t homered since Sept. 12, hit a first-pitch fastball for a two-run home run off San Diego starter Chris Paddack in the first inning Wednesday afternoon. That sparked a four-run first inning that jump-started the Cardinals against the Padres in the first game of a National League wild-card series at Petco Park in San Diego.
After Kolten Wong popped up, the Cardinals’ offense, a disappointment much of the season, worked over Paddack, who was starting only because San Diego aces Dinelson Lamet and Mike Clevinger came up with recent arm injuries and were left off the playoff roster.
Tommy Edman beat out an infield hit behind second and Goldschmidt, who hasn’t been able to look at too many first-pitch fastballs this season because of a lack of production from the Cardinals’ cleanup spot. hit his seventh postseason homer in just four postseasons.
Dylan Carlson sliced a double into the left-field corner and scored on a single to center by Yadier Molina. Paul DeJong’s double to right moved Molina to third and the Cardinals’ catcher came home for the fourth run as San Diego left fielder Jurickson Profar made a sliding catch of Matt Carpenter’s fly ball near the foul line.
San Diego got one back in the home first against Kwang Hyun Kim, who walked leadoff man Fernando Tatis Jr. Tatis went to third on Manny Machado's single to center and scored on a sacrifice fly by Eric Hosmer.
Cardinals stick with successful lineup
On the final day of the regular season, as the Cardinals sewed up their National League playoff spot, manager Mike Shildt wrote a lineup he hadn’t used all season. That lineup had switch-hitting rookie Dylan Carlson hitting fourth and Matt Carpenter serving as the designated hitter instead of Brad Miller, who tied for the club home run lead at seven.
That lineup beat Milwaukee 5-2 and will be the same lineup Shildt trusts against the San Diego Padres and righthander Chris Paddack in Game 1 of the best-of-three wild-card series which starts Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park in San Diego.
Carlson, who had finished the regular season as one of the hottest Cardinals hitters, went nothing for four as the cleanup man on Sunday. But Shildt said before the game, “I felt like it lined up our guys who put the best at-bats together 1 through 9, and that’s where Dylan fell.”
Miller never has been in a postseason series while Carpenter has been in 47 postseason games with five home runs. Neither has been particularly productive lately. Miller has been three for 32 with two doubles since Sept. 16 while Carpenter finished four for 39 from Sept. 13 on, although two hits, including a double, came on Saturday night.
“Both of are clearly capable and both of them have allowed us the opportunity to be here and contributed,” said Shildt, “'Carp has taken good swings of late and I think that was probably the biggest part of the decision.”
Yadier Molina, who will handle Cardinals lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim in the 4:08 p.m. start, will be playing in his 99th postseason game, tying former Cardinal Tino Martinez for sixth place. Martinez compiled most of his postseason games with the Yankees.
Cardinals lineup
1. Kolten Wong 2b
2. Tommy Edman 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Dylan Carlson lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Paul DeJong ss
7. Matt Carpenter dh
8. Dexter Fowler rf
9. Harrison Bader cf
LH Kwang Hyun Kim p
San Diego lineup
1. Fernando Tatis Jr. ss
2. Manny Machado 3b
3. Eric Hosmer 1b
4. Wil Myers rf
5. Tommy Pham dh
6. Jake Cronenworth 2b
7. Austin Nola c
8. Jurickson Profar lf
9. Trent Grisham cf
RH Chris Paddack p
