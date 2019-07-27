Paul Goldschmidt hit a record-tying home run, but Carlos Correa’s blast was the most-damaging at Busch Stadium on Saturday night.
Correa’s grand slam in the fourth inning blew the game open and carried Houston to an 8-2 win over the Cardinals, who had their six-game winning streak ended.
The Astros shortstop connected against Michael Wacha, who was facing his first batter after replacing Daniel Ponce de Leon with one out in the third inning. Ponce de Leon had walked his final three hitters to load the bases.
The grand slam was the 10th of the season for Houston.
"It definitely shows something," Wacha said. "They're ready to swing the bat with guys in scoring position, and we've seen that through film and in the game yesterday."
The Cubs lost in 10 innings at Milwaukee, allowing the Cardinals to maintain their one-game lead in the National League Central Division.
Goldschmidt homered in the fourth inning, matching the franchise record with homers in six consecutive games. He has 24 for the season. He tied the mark held by Mark McGwire and Matt Carpenter.
But the Cardinals couldn’t do any more damage against Houston starter Gerrit Cole (12-5), who allowed four hits in seven innings. Cole entered the game leading the major leagues with 205 strikeouts and finished with seven.
Ponce de Leon’s wildness was his downfall. He walked George Springer to open the game and he eventually scored as Houston opened with a two-run first inning.
After recording the first out of the third, Ponce de Leon (1-1) walked Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Michael Brantley. Wacha entered and immediately surrendered Correa’s grand slam. Wacha worked 4 2/3 innings allowing six hits but only the one run.
"I felt good throughout the whole night," Wacha said. "I felt like I was throwing strikes and quality strikes down in the zone and getting ahead of guys. I just wish I could have that one pitch back."
The Astros added two runs in the eighth inning against Mike Mayers on a double, walk and a two-run triple by Springer.
The Cardinals scored once in the eighth with the help of a throwing error by first baseman Yuri Gurriel. Tommy Edman, who had singled, was able to get to third on the miscue on a ball hit by Yairo Munoz. A ground ball by Jose Martinez then scored Edman.
Molina still has pain
Yadier Molina said he is still experiencing pain in his right thumb and described his recovery from a tendon strain as “all right, just all right.”
He and Marcell Ozuna will see a specialist Monday as they attempt to return to the surging Cardinals, who start Saturday night’s game against Houston in first place.
“Right now we’re still doing treatment and trying to get the strength back and see how it goes,” Molina said.
Asked if he was experiencing pain, he said he was when he makes contact, not throwing. So, he is not doing any hitting yet.
“It’s difficult every time you can’t play, but at the same time you have to understand the situation and get healthy,” he said. “It’s hard for me to be patient.”
Gyorko to start rehab
Jedd Gyorko will begin a rehabilitation assignment in Memphis on Tuesday before moving to Springfield, and Shildt expects him to play approximately eight games as he continues his recovery from a calf strain and right wrist surgery.
“Seven to eight is a pretty small baseline for what’s needed to have for him to get back,” Shildt said. “I’m not worried about him from a timing standpoint. He has a wonderful ability to get him timing in a relatively quick fashion. It’s more about making sure he can continue to physically recover.”
Hicks working on conditioning
Reliever Jordan Hicks hopes to rid himself of the brace on his right arm in about a month. In the meantime, he is doing extensive conditioning work after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late June.
“Right now I’m doing a lot of biking, conditioning, lower-body work,” he said. “It’s little things and getting my legs back.”
Hicks said he has been doing some kind of work every day except when he took three days to travel to Arizona for a family function.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Tommy Edman, 3B
2. Yairo Munoz, CF
3. Jose Martinez, RF
4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Kolten Wong, 2B
7. Tyler O'Neill, LF
8. Andrew Knizner, C
9. Daniel Ponce de Leon, P
Astros' lineup
1. George Springer, CF
2. Jose Altuve, 2B
3. Alex Bregman, 3B
4. Michael Brantley, LF
5. Carlos Correa, SS
6. Yuli Gurriel, 1B
7. Josh Reddick, RF
8. Robinson Chirinos, C
9. Gerrit Cole, P