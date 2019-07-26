Paul Goldschmidt’s eighth-inning fly ball traveled so high into the air that Houston center fielder George Springer had plenty of time to get to the approximate landing spot at the left-center field fence.
He jumped, the ball disappeared and Goldschmidt looked for a call from the second-base umpire before circling the bases after hitting a home run in five consecutive games and giving the Cardinals a 5-3 win at Busch Stadium.
The win combined with the Cubs' loss to Milwaukee moved the Cardinals alone into first place in the National League Central Division.
"I knew I hit it well, I just thought it could be a little too high and I couldn’t tell if he jumped up there and caught it or not," Goldschmidt said.
The homer was the 23rd of the season for Goldschmidt, whose homer traveled an estimated 401 feet, finding the shrubbery that sits between the top of the wall and the first row of seats.
The Astros had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth on a bases-loaded walk issued by Andrew Miller (4-4), who became the winning pitcher. John Brebbia started the inning and left after allowing a single and two walks.
Goldschmidt homered against loser Ryan Pressly (2-2), who walked Dexter Fowler to open the inning and allowed a double by Jose Martinez, who was removed for a pinch-runner.
Fowler drew his walk after hitting a foul ball off of his foot and being tended to by a trainer. After limping around for a minute, he stayed in the game and got on base. He remained on the bases but was removed defensively in the ninth.
"I took the at-bat so I felt like I could stay in," he said. "It's sore but I’ll be all right."
Jack Flaherty had a strong start, working six innings and striking out nine. But a two-run homer by Michael Brantley gave the Astros a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning and Flaherty left trailing 2-1. Brantley also walked with the bases loaded in the eighth against Miller to force in the go-ahead run at the time.
Matt Wieters hit his ninth home run in the seventh inning to tie the game 2-2. The Cardinals scored their first run when Kolten Wong singled in Goldschmidt in the fourth inning against Houston starter Jose Urquidy.
"He’s been unbelievable for us," Goldschmidt said of Wieters. "That’s what it’s going to take for us. It’s going to take 25-plus guys for us to find a way into the playoffs and do something special. There’s been other guys as well. Tommy Edman stepping up and a few bullpen guys have been pushing their roles as well and the starters have all carried their weight. So, it’s been really a team effort."
Carlos Martinez pitched the ninth inning for his 10th save, allowing only a one-out single.
Molina to see specialist
Yadier Molina will return to a hand specialist as he works through discomfort in his right thumb but has returned to some “baseball activities” along with outfielder Marcell Ozuna, manager Mike Shildt said Friday afternoon.
Molina is recovering from a strained thumb tendon and Ozuna from a fractured finger in his right hand.
“He’s still working through some of the discomfort,” Shildt said of Molina. “It’s improved but there’s still some level of it still there, so he’s going to get a re-evaluation and see what that looks like.”
Ozuna had been able to swing lightly before Friday and was expected to go through some batting practice.
“I think with Yadi we knew going in right away it was going to take a full three weeks,” Shildt said. “That part was pretty clear cut. With Ozuna, there’s more clarity now, but there was a two- to six-week range.”
Asked if they would need to see some at-bats elsewhere before returning to the team, Shildt said, “That’s pretty likely.”
Meanwhile, Matt Carpenter is playing this weekend in Springfield. He previously went 0-for-6 in two games with Memphis.
Shildt says offense is set
Now that the Cardinals are generating more runs, Shildt said he believes the team has everything it needs offensively to win the National League Central. The Cardinals have scored 79 runs in 14 games, for an average of 5.6 per game, since the All-Star break after needing 20 games to score that many in 20 games prior to the break.
“I don’t think there’s any question. We’ve demonstrated that recently,” Shildt said. “We talked about it before and hadn’t experienced it as much. Now we’re experiencing and seeing it. And there are some guys who aren’t with us that are highly capable. There isn’t any question we have what we need.”
The Cardinals have hit at least one home run in nine consecutive games. During that time, 10 different players have combined for 20 homers.
“The timing of it makes sense,” Shildt said of the show of power. “Guys are starting to click more. The approach is good. It’s pretty impressive.”
2004 team to be honored
The 2004 Cardinals will be honored in a pregame ceremony Saturday with 24 players and coaches expected to be on hand or represented. The team posted 105 wins and won the National League.
Among those scheduled to be in attendance: Tony La Russa, Chris Carpenter, Jim Edmonds, Scott Rolen, Ray Lankford, Jason Isringhausen, Matt Morris, Woody Williams, Jeff Suppan, Jason Marquis, Tony Womack, Reggie Sanders, Ray King, Julian Tavarez, Jason Simontacchi, Marlon Anderson, So Taguchi represented by his son Kan, Hector Luna, Bo Hart, Walt Jocketty, Jose Oquendo and Joe Pettini.
Munoz hitting leadoff
Yairo Munoz will lead off and play third base and Tyler O'Neill returns to the lineup playing left field as the Cardinals open a three-game series with Houston at Busch Stadium on Friday night.
O'Neill peaked at .322 on July 18 before hitting a 1-for-18 skid that has dropped his batting average to .274. He sat out Thursday's 6-3 win at Pittsburgh. Munoz, who started in left field Thursday, has the Cardinals' highest batting average at .298.
The Cardinals have won their last five games and are tied for first place with the Cubs entering the weekend. The Cubs are in Milwaukee for the weekend.
Jack Flaherty (4-6, 4.24 ERA) will pitch for the Cardinals and Houston will go with Jose Urquidy (1-0, 5.54 ERA), who is making his fourth career start.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Yairo Munoz, 3B
2. Dexter Fowler, CF
3. Jose Martinez, RF
4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Tyler O'Neill, LF
7. Kolten Wong, 2B
8. Matt Wieters, C
9. Jack Flaherty, P
Astros' lineup
1. George Springer, CF
2. Jose Altuve, 2B
3. Alex Bregman, 3B
4. Michael Brantley, LF
5. Carlos Correa, SS
6. Yuli Gurriel, 1B
7. Josh Reddick, RF
8. Robinson Chirinos, C
9. Jose Urquidy, P