9:30 p.m. update:
Paul Goldschmidt’s third-inning blast into the right-center field seats Monday night marked the 100th home run of his career at Chase Field in Phoenix.
The first 99 came as a member of the home team. Goldschmidt's two-run shot on Monday boosted the visiting Cardinals and starting pitcher Adam Wainwright to a 4-1 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Goldschmidt, who got a rousing ovation from a Chase Field crowd that is saturated with Cardinals fans, walked in the first inning after Tommy Edman’s solo homer, went to third on Marcell Ozuna’s double and scored on a Yadier Molina groundout.
Derrick Goold's earlier coverage from Phoenix:
PHOENIX — Having trounced their way to a four-game sweep on the north side and secured an invite to the National League playoffs, the Cardinals continue their Cubs Nation road trip with a brief stop near their rivals' spring training locale.
This entire two-city, two time zone, seven-game road trip keeps them within a short drive of a Portillo's.
For Paul Goldschmidt it's a homecoming, months in the making.
It has been more than nine months since the Cardinals and Diamondbacks completed a swap that sent Goldschmidt to the Cardinals and a package of players that included big-leaguers Carson Kelly and Luke Weaver to the Diamondbacks. All three were present earlier Monday afternoon, and some six hours before first pitch Goldschmidt was on the new Chase Field artificial turf with his family.
He returns a playoff-bound first baseman have delivered the game-winning double Sunday at Wrigley Field. Goldschmidt has 19 RBIs already in September, and his .950 OPS this month is his second-highest in a month this season.
He is among the league leaders in games played and will add to that this week as the Cardinals look to get closer to a division title.
Their magic number is four.
They can gain a half game on the Brewers with a win because Milwaukee is idle for the last time this season. They play Thursday while the Cardinals have their final off day. The Cardinals could clinch in Arizona -- as they did in 2014 -- but it would take the Brewers losing one of the next two games and the Cardinals sweeping the Diamondbacks. Or, any combination therein of wins by the Cardinals and losses by the Brewers that equal four.
The Cardinals are not playing for home field advantage in the first round of the NL playoffs. Los Angeles and Atlanta have secured that. The Dodgers have a 100 wins and the Braves have 96. The Cardinals cannot catch either.
Washington, Milwaukee, and, tagging well behind, the Cubs are dueling for the likely date in the wild-card game.
UPDATED INFO: Kolten Wong (hamstring strain) did not travel with the team to Phoenix. He returned to St. Louis. There was a chance he could start baseball activities Wednesday and do so with his teammates, but the club and Wong opted not to test his injury with the long travel and desert conditions, etc. He is still eyeing a return over the weekend.
Here's the lineup the Cardinals will throw against the D-Backs:
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Tommy Edman, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Paul DeJong, SS -- Has homered in consecutive games.
7. Matt Carpenter, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Adam Wainwright, P
