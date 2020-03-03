Goldschmidt homers off Verlander; Cardinals lead Houston 6-2

JUPITER, Fla. — Paul Goldschmidt had only two hits in his first 11 spring at-bats but both were homers and off top-shelf pitchers. The Cardinals’ first baseman blasted a Justin Verlander pitch to left center and out of Roger Dean Stadium in the third inning Tuesday as the Cardinals took a 6-1 lead over the Houston Astros in an exhibition game.
Goldschmidt’s previous homer had come off New York Mets righthander Marcus Stroman.
Max Schrock doubled home a run against Verlander in a two-run second prolonged by an error by shortstop Carlos Correa. Matt Wieters powered a fourth-innng homer off Jared Hughes to ignite a three-run inning for the Cardinals.
Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson allowed just one run, a Dustin Garneau second-inning homer, in four innings.
Hudson allowed only two hits and one walk, his first of the spring in 8 2/3 innings, and was helped by a spectacular first-inning double play started by second baseman Kolten Wong. Diving to stop Alex Bregman’s smash on the third-base side of second, Wong, flipped while on the ground to shortstop Paul DeJong, who relayed to first.
Alex Reyes, following Hudson, gave up three hits and a run in two innings but, displaying excellent off-speed stuff, struck out four Astros, including George Springer.
Munoz to have MRI; Kim to start Thursday
Infielder Yairo Munoz, who has a torn left hamstring, will have an MRI performed Wednesday. Lefthander Genesis Cabrera, who sustained a cracked finger nail on Monday, will be out only a few days as he acclimates himself to a new nail. And infielder Brad Miller, who has some lower back stiffness, is likely to play this weekend.
"There's still some limitations with (Brad Miller)," Shildt said.
Korean lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim, who had had a groin issue, has been cleared to make his next start on Thursday here against the New York Mets.
Hudson to make first start
After two relief performances in games started by Jack Flaherty, righthander Dakota Hudson will make his initial start of the spring against Houston and Justin Verlander here Tuesday.
Hudson, in 4 2/3 innings, has allowed two runs and struck out five while walking no one. The significance of that last statistic is that Hudson led the National League in walks this past season at 86.
"He's been in attack zone and stayed in it," Shildt said.
Alex Reyes, making his third relief appearance, will be among those to follow Hudson, along with Tyler Webb and Giovanny Gallegos.
Dylan Carlson starts in left field again for the Cardinals. Paul DeJong, who has three homers and a double among six hits in 11 at-bats, will hit fourth behind Kolten Wong, Yadier Molina and Paul Goldschmidt.
No jitters for Shildt
Shildt, who will be married to Michelle Seagrave on Friday night here, says he isn't feeling any pre-wedding jitters.
"I don't need socks — for my cold feet," cracked Shildt.
Cardinals lineup
1. Kolten Wong 2b
2. Yadier Molina dh
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Dexter Fowler rf
6. Matt Wieters c
7. Dylan Carlson lf
8. Max Schrock 3b
9. Lane Thomas cf
RH Dakota Hudson p