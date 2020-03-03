Goldschmidt homers off Verlander; Cardinals lead Houston 6-2

Munoz to have MRI; Kim to start Thursday

Infielder Yairo Munoz, who has a torn left hamstring, will have an MRI performed Wednesday. Lefthander Genesis Cabrera, who sustained a cracked finger nail on Monday, will be out only a few days as he acclimates himself to a new nail. And infielder Brad Miller, who has some lower back stiffness, is likely to play this weekend.

"There's still some limitations with (Brad Miller)," Shildt said.

Korean lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim, who had had a groin issue, has been cleared to make his next start on Thursday here against the New York Mets.

Hudson to make first start

After two relief performances in games started by Jack Flaherty, righthander Dakota Hudson will make his initial start of the spring against Houston and Justin Verlander here Tuesday.

Hudson, in 4 2/3 innings, has allowed two runs and struck out five while walking no one. The significance of that last statistic is that Hudson led the National League in walks this past season at 86.

"He's been in attack zone and stayed in it," Shildt said.