Goldschmidt is back for Cardinals but Brewers' Wong goes on IL with oblique strain

Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong went on the 10-day injured list for the Milwaukee Brewers with a left oblique strain suffered when batting against his former Cardinals teammates on Thursday. But several-time Gold Glove first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who lined up next to Wong for the past couple of years with the Cardinals, avoided the IL and, in fact, reported his back to be improved enough for him to start in Saturday’s game two of the series at Busch Stadium.

Goldschmidt, who had missed just one game in his two previous seasons with the Cardinals, said that his back had stiffened on him apparently when he took an awkward step after arriving home from Miami lWednesday night.

“I felt it tighten up right before I got into bed,” Goldschmidt said Saturday morning. “It was fine after (Wednesday’s) game and fine on the flight, and all that.

“I went to sleep and said ‘Yeah, it will feel better in the morning.’ But it didn’t.

“I woke up and it was pretty sore,” the 33-year-old Goldschmidt said. “We had other guys on the team who could do the job and those guys were definitely better for our team on Thursday.”