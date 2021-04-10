Goldschmidt is back for Cardinals but Brewers' Wong goes on IL with oblique strain

Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong went on the 10-day injured list for the Milwaukee Brewers with a left oblique strain suffered when batting against his former Cardinals teammates on Thursday. But several-time Gold Glove first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who lined up next to Wong for the past couple of years with the Cardinals, avoided the IL and, in fact, reported his back to be improved enough for him to start in Saturday’s game two of the series at Busch Stadium.
Goldschmidt, who had missed just one game in his two previous seasons with the Cardinals, said that his back had stiffened on him apparently when he took an awkward step after arriving home from Miami lWednesday night.
“I felt it tighten up right before I got into bed,” Goldschmidt said Saturday morning. “It was fine after (Wednesday’s) game and fine on the flight, and all that.
“I went to sleep and said ‘Yeah, it will feel better in the morning.’ But it didn’t.
“I woke up and it was pretty sore,” the 33-year-old Goldschmidt said. “We had other guys on the team who could do the job and those guys were definitely better for our team on Thursday.”
Goldschmidt underwent treatment both on Thursday and on Friday’s off day. He said it probably would have been “detrimental” if he had tried to play in the home opener, even though he very much wanted to.
“You know how important opening day is but you’ve got to have a long-term view as well. When I woke up, it was like more than just a little soreness.’’’
Kim to have one more tuneup
Lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim, recovered from a spring training back issue, is scheduled to throw a 90-pitch simulated game on Sunday at the Cardinals’ alternate site in Sauget, Illinois. Manager Mike Shildt said that if Kim “checks the boxes,” he is likely to join the club on a six-game trip to Philadelphia and Washington, beginning on Friday.
“I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t go back into the rotation," said Kim, who with injured righthander Miles Mikolas (shoulder) have been replaced in the rotation by Daniel Ponce de Leon and John Gant.
Carlos Martinez, who had three perfect innings in his first start this past Sunday in Cincinnati before the Reds got to him, will seek his first win as a starter since 2018 when he faces the Brewers’ Adrian Houser Saturday.
Tommy Edman will be back at second base and Justin Williams returns to right field.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Dylan Carlson cf
7. Tyler O’Neill lf
8. Justin Williams rf
9. Carlos Martinez p
Milwaukee lineup
1. Jackie Bradley Jr. cf
2. Christicn Yelich lf
3. Avisail Garcia rf
4. Travis Shaw 3b
5. Omar Narvaez c
6. Keston Hiura 1b
7. Jace Peterson 2b
8. Luis Urias ss
9. Adrian Houser p