Carson Kelly was the key component for Arizona in the trade between the Cardinals and Diamondbacks in the offseason that brought Paul Goldschmidt to St. Louis. But just because the two were traded for each other doesn't mean they've ever met. That will change on Friday night.
"I haven't met Goldy yet," Kelly said Friday afternoon, seated, for the first time in the visitors dugout at Busch Stadium. "Maybe I'll say hi to him at the plate. That's probably all I can do right now. I would like to talk with him and meet him because I've heard nothing but great things about him.
"You get traded for a guy like Paul Goldschmidt, from everything he's done, it's kind of an honor to now be on the other side."
The Cardinals and Diamondbacks met on Friday night in the first of a three-game series, and it will mean a lot of familiar faces. For Kelly, he's going up against the team that drafted him and whose system he came up with. He said he had been eager to see Paul DeJong, Harrison Bader and Jack Flaherty, three players who he came up through the Cardinals system with.
On the other side is Goldschmidt, who was drafted by the Diamondbacks in 2009 and played eight seasons in the desert and was selected to six All-Star games.
Going into the game, Kelly was hitting .276 with 10 home runs and 28 runs batted in. Goldschmidt was hitting .254 with 16 home runs and 37 runs batted in.
“I loved my time with Arizona," Goldschmidt said. "I can’t say enough good things about it, from ownership Mr. Kendrick (managing general partner Ken Kendrick) to the people who were at the ballpark taking care of my family. I lived there. Everything was great. ... I was sad to leave Arizona, but I was equally excited to be coming here.”
It's been a breakout season for Kelly, who went from the potential heir to Yadier Molina to being the guy traded for Goldschmidt (along with Luke Weaver, Andy Young and a draft pick). Goldschmidt, meanwhile, has struggled.
“I want to go out there and play better," Goldschmidt said. "I haven’t played my best.”
"Everyone wants to say it's been a breakout season, maybe," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said, "but I know he's been a very good hitter in the minor leagues. He's just really getting an opportunity for me. ... We talked about not worrying about the offense and I think that was a little frustrating to him. Once he got into a rhythm offensively, it was probably the second month of the season, he's been one of the real bright spots for the success of this team and without him we wouldn't be where we're at. ... He's been unbelievable for us."
"You get to start over a little bit, hit the reset button," Kelly said. "I learned a lot here, getting drafted, coming up through the system, hitting every spot, making my big league debut, then getting traded. It's not like a relief, it was a good moment for me to reflect on what's happened in the past and start over in a sense, get a fresh start. It's been tremendous so far."