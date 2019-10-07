Cardinal manager Mike Shildt visits the mound on Tuesday, July 16, 2019,as Carlos Martinez tries to get through the ninth inning in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
In a space of three first-inning pitches Monday, Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna accounted for more runs than the Cardinals had scored in their two previous division series games. Goldschmidt lofted a 3-1 Dallas Keuchel changeup fr his second homer of the season and, after taking ball one, Ozuna drove a cutter into Big Mac Land high in left field at Busch Stadium.
Ozuna’s hit was his seventh in 13 at-bats in the National League Division Series, all with his good-luck green sleeve on his right arm, and gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead over Atlanta in a Game 4 the Cardinals have to win to prolong their season.
The beneficiary was Cardinals’ starter Dakota Hudson, who helped himself in the top of the inning when he deflected Freddie Freeman’s grounder with his left foot. Shortstop Paul DeJong fielded the carom and flipped to second baseman Kolten Wong, who relayed to Goldschmidt at first for an inning-ending double play.
In Games 2 and 3 of the series, the Cardinals had scored only one run—that on a sacrifice fly.
Atlanta got one of those runs back in the third. Dansby Swanson singled for his sixth hit in 12 at-bats and, with one out, steamed to third on Ronald Acuna's second hit of the game. Ozzie Albies lined to right center where Tommy Edman made a running catch as Swanson scored to make it 2-1.
SHILDT CHECKS ON MARTINEZ
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt didn’t seem quite ready to say that mercurial Carlos Martinez would be his ninth-inning man Monday for Game 4 after Martinez melted during a three-run ninth inning on Sunday. That followed a three-run allotment on Thursday in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.
“There will be a conversation,” said Shildt on Monday morning. “I just want to make sure Carlos’ head is in the right place, make sure he’s in the right frame of mind. I’m not worried about Carlos’ stuff.”
Shildt said he was more interested in “making sure he’s in the right place to make pitches and compete in the moment. I think that’s a residual thing that’s clearly got a lot of life—necessary or unnecessary. I’m not a big distraction person—so just making sure he’s in a good place mentally.”
Besides allowing the six runs he’s given up in 2 1/3 innings, Martinez has appeared to allow Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr., to prick his skin, beginning on Thursday with Acuna’s belated, and colorful, home-run trot. When Martinez’s ball four came close to Acuna on Sunday in the ninth inning, Acuna walked well onto the grass as he strode toward first base, with Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina acting as a shield between an agitated Acuna and an agitated Martinez.
NO BULLPEN FOR FLAHERTY
Shildt said that ace Jack Flaherty, the Game 2 starter, would start a Game 5, if there is one, in Atlanta on Wednesday but that he would not be in the bullpen Monday. “That would be pretty unbelievable to think that he would be out of the bullpen today,” Shildt said. “We’ve got a very good bullpen that’s well-rested.
"Never say never. (But) I don’t want to compromise our game for Wednesday.”
DON'T WALK, DON’T SCORE RUNS
The Cardinals didn’t draw a walk from Atlanta starters Mike Foltynewicz and Mike Soroka over 14 innings in the previous two games. They scored only one run in that time.
“It is unusual for us,” said Shildt. “And it really does speak to the pitching we’ve seen.
“I’d be more inclined to have some level of frustration or displeasure if those guys are bouncing balls or scattering balls and we were chasing a whole lot, but we’re not.
“We’ve got to do a better job of taking good swings on the balls that are out over the plate.”
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said he hadn’t realized there hadn’t been any walks by his starters in those games, but he said, “In these types of games that are just so tightly contested. . . that you’re not giving free passes is huge.”
30 HOMERS — NO BUNT
Asked why he didn’t have Paul DeJong bunt with runners at first and second with the Cardinals ahead 1-0 in the eighth inning on Sunday, Shildt said he considered it but. . .
“Paul hadn’t done it all year. I can take responsibility for that. He’s also got 30 homers and has hit in the middle of our lineup pretty much all year. You’ve got a guy that’s in a 2-0 count. . . he’s not bunting more than likely," said Shildt.
Shildt said the statistics show that DeJong is a “high-walk guy” against lefthanded pitching (Max Fried). “So really, there were about seven things that were ‘pro’ letting him hit,” Shildt said.
“It didn’t work out. Simple as that.”
IT WAS ALWAYS KEUCHEL
Although there wasn’t any official announcement that lefthander Dallas Keuchel, the first-game starter, would start Monday’s game on three days' rest for Atlanta, Snitker said he had told the Cardinals Sunday night.
“I wasn’t aware of a delay (in the announcement) and there wasn’t any reasoning, wasn’t any gaming. (It) just didn’t get out there, I guess,” said Snitker.
HUDSON MAKES POSTSEASON DEBUT
Dakota Hudson, a 16-game winner who hasn't appeared in the series yet, will get the Cardinals' start. Hudson faced the Braves once here this season, giving up five hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings on May 25 in a 6-3 Cardinals win.
Both teams will field the same eight-man batting orders they did on Sunday and the Braves, in fact, haven't changed theirs for any game. For the Cardinals, it means Matt Carpenter at third base, Harrison Bader not in the lineup and DeJong hitting eighth.
Game 5, if necessary, will be in Atlanta on Wednesday, with the time to be determined, dependent on the status of the Washington-Los Angeles division series.
The pre-game ceremonies included Hall of Famer Lou Brock, who turned 80 in June, and Cardinals Hall of Famer Tim McCarver.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler cf
2. Kolten Wong 2b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Matt Carpenter 3b
7. Tommy Edman rf
8. Paul DeJong ss
9. Dakota Hudson p
ATLANTA LINEUP:
1. Ronald Acuna Jr. cf
2. Ozzie Albies 2b
3. Freddie Freeman 1b
4. Josh Donaldson 3b
5. Nick Markakis lf
6. Matt Joyce rf
7. Brian McCann c
8. Dansby Swanson ss
9. Dallas Keuchel
