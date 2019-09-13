The Cardinals didn't have a hit when Adam Wainwright found himself with a 1-and-2 count with one out in the third inning. He then fouled off three pitches before lining a double into the left field corner.
That set the stage for a big inning, culminated by Paul Goldschmidt's grand slam, which gave the Cardinals a 4-0 lead over Milwaukee at Busch Stadium.
The homer was Goldschmidt's 30th of the season and his second grand slam as a Cardinal and sixth of his career.
After Wainwright's double, Dexter Fowler worked a walk from Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser. Kolten Wong then surprised the Brewers by laying down a bunt and barely beating the throw to load the bases.
Goldschmidt lined a 2-2 pitch into the Milwaukee bullpen, giving him 86 RBIs and his fifth season with 30 or more homers.
Wainwright gets start
After contributing what he could through advice to the Cardinals’ pitching performances in Colorado, Adam Wainwright hopes to extend a successful stretch for himself tonight against Milwaukee.
Wainwright, who is 6-2 since the start of July, will be on the mound for the Cardinals at Busch Stadium as they begin a key series against Milwaukee.
The Brewers have won seven games in a row to pull even with the Chicago Cubs for the National League’s second wild-card berth. Both teams are 78-68 and trail the Cardinals (82-64) by four games in the NL Central.
Wainwright didn’t make a start against the Rockies, but manager Mike Shildt was impressed with what he contributed with words.
“That’s a thing you can’t quantify when you talk about a guy like Wainwright with his experience, knowledge and wisdom and the ability to communicate and willingness to share it,” Shildt said. “I thought what he said in the pitching meeting was tremendous about how to approach pitching at Coors Field. … We pitched really well there for three days. Waino is that kind of guy that’s always looking to grow guys.”
Against Milwaukee, Wainwright will be looking to help the Cardinals maintain their position in the playoff hunt.
He’ll be backed by a lineup that includes Tommy Edman at third base and Harrison Bader in center field, while the Brewers continue life without MVP candidate Christian Yelich, who is out for the season with a broken kneecap.
Wainwright has won his last two starts, allowing one run on 10 hits in 14 innings.
“I think it’s specific to Waino throwing a lot of quality strikes, controlling counts and having conviction in what he’s doing and being able to execute it,” Shildt said. “That’s the key to it all.”
However, his last two recent starts against the Brewers were not strong. He allowed five runs in five innings at Milwaukee in a 5-3 loss Aug. 21. He then lasted only 3 2/3 innings and threw 90 pitches in a game the Cardinals eventually won 12-2 Aug. 26.
Fowler entrenched at top
Dexter Fowler has remained a fixture in the leadoff spot for the Cardinals since taking over that role on Aug. 6. Since that time, he has hit .283 and seen his on-base percentage improve from .338 to .352.
Fowler also had driven in 22 runs in 30 games from the top of the order.
“We’ve been comfortable with Dexter at the top for a while now,” Shildt said. “He’s taking good at-bats and went through a stretch recently where he was hitting balls at people and he’s getting rewarded more recently.
“He’s working his walks and doing a good job on the bases. If you look at his numbers, they’re pretty similar to when he was hitting sixth or seventh. He probably is more comfortable hitting at the top since he’s done it so much.”
Cardinals' lineup
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Kolten Wong, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Tommy Edman, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Adam Wainwright
Brewers' lineup
1. Trent Grisham, LF
2. Yasmani Grandal, C
3. Mike Moustakas, 3B
4. Lorenzo Cain, CF
5. Eric Thames, 1B
6. Ben Gamel, RF
7. Cory Spangenberg, 2B
8. Orlando Arcia, SS
9. Adrian Houser, P