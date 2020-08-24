Goldy Rush: Cardinals Goldschmidt, DeJong combine for six RBIs in 9-3 rout of Royals

The Royals pounced on their first inning against someone other than Flaherty. Jorge Soler, power hitter, crushed a three-run homer of reliever Alex Reyes to cut the Cardinals' lead in half. Austin Gomber entered the game to finish of the inning.

They take a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the sixth.

***

Molina's expletive-enhanced social media post on COVID-19 draws statement, explanation from Cardinals

In a social media post that he would later say was meant to celebrate his and several associates' return from dealing with COVID-19, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina showed himself smiling and huddled with friends, family, and a few members of the Cardinals' traveling party.

The caption he originally wrote was a blunt: "(Expletive) Covid."

That sentiment aside, the visual of people from the team gathered together and not wearing masks or distanced from one another caught attention Monday, drawing a comment from the club about its protocols and an explanation from Molina about why the recent photo was taken and shared.