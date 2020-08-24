Goldy Rush: Goldschmidt, DeJong combine for six RBIs in Cardinals' 9-3 rout of Royals

What stood tall about Paul Goldschmidt's game against the Kansas City Royals on Monday wasn't just his home run, his three RBIs, or his four times on base to help key a series of rallies for the Cardinals.
It's this: He's been doing it all home stand.
For the second time in three days, Goldschmidt reached base four times and in five consecutive games he's reached base at least twice. He's done it often by walk, sometimes by single, and on Monday, in his fourth plate appearance, he did it with a trot.
Goldschmidt's two-run homer punctuated a 9-3 victory against the Royals at Busch Stadium.
In his second game back from the COVID-19 injury list, Paul DeJong also had three RBIs. His sacrifice fly was the game's lone run for the first four innings as starters, Jack Flaherty and Brad Keller seesawed, through zeroes. The game ruptured when the Royals' bullpen did. DeJong tagged a two-run double as part of a five-run, 10-batter fifth inning that widened the gap and scooted the Cardinals toward their third consecutive victory.
They improved to 24-23 all-time in St. Louis against KC.
They've won 12 of the past 15 against the Royals, dating back to 2017.
Flaherty (2-0) pitched five scoreless innings before his pitch count topped out. He did not walk a batter. He limited the Royals to one hit.
The Cardinals were able to exploit Goldschmidt's streak of reaching base because Brad Miller was on base four times ahead of him in the game. Miller had three hits. And Matt Carpenter, cleanup hitter, was hit once and walked once with runners in scoring position to invite DeJong to do the damage.
***
Stymied by Royals starter, Cardinals capitalize on former closer Holland for a 6-3 lead
When Brad Keller arrived at Busch Stadium on Monday, had yet to give up a run, earned or otherwise, in his three starts.
The Cardinals nicked him for a sacrifice fly in the first inning.
It wasn't for lack of opportunity. Paul Goldschmidt reached base twice -- doing so for the fifth consecutive game -- and by the end of the fifth inning cleanup hitter Matt Carpenter had come to the plate three times, and each time the bases were loaded. The trouble the Cardinals masked in wins over the weekend against Cincinnati continued in these innings against Keller.
At one point they stretched their lack of success with runners in scoring position to four hits in their past 28 at-bats.
And one of those hits didn't produce a run.
Two of those four hits belongs to Yadier Molina.
In the fifth inning, the Cardinals flipped the results and drubbed Keller for a total of five runs that turned his spotless ERA into 2.08 in the span of seven hitters. Keller just wasn't there to throw the pitches that led to it. Reliever Greg Holland, the Cardinals' star-crossed closer from the 2018 season, entered with the bases loaded and shortstop Paul DeJong at the plate.
He turned on a fat pitch for a two-run double and the rally was afoot.
The Cardinals would score five runs in the inning, send 10 batters to the plate, greet and dispatch Holland, and finish with three hits with runners in scoring position. Two of them were doubles.
Dexter Fowler followed DeJong's two-run double with one of his own.
When Holland hit No. 9 hitter Harrison Bader to put another runner on base -- the third free pass of the inning -- both dugouts were warned. Up by six runs, Bader promptly stole second base, to invite the Royals to look for their copy of the unwritten rules.
Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty matched Keller inning for inning and one better. On a strict pitch count, Flaherty solved that by getting swift outs.
He did not walk a batter.
He struck out three.
He had the Royals on a string through five scoreless innings. He allowed one hit -- ground-rule double. That runner was stranded at second. Flaherty upped his pitch count to 64 for the game, and he would have been even more efficient ifnot for an error committed behind him on a groundball.
The Royals pounced on their first inning against someone other than Flaherty. Jorge Soler, power hitter, crushed a three-run homer of reliever Alex Reyes to cut the Cardinals' lead in half. Austin Gomber entered the game to finish of the inning.
They take a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the sixth.
***
***
Carlos Martinez aims to start, even if return takes longer
Carlos Martinez, back from a bout with COVID-19 that left him worried enough to visit the emergency room at one point, faced hitters during a live batting practice session Monday, and then affirmed his wishes to remain a starter.
Even if it means it will take him longer to return.
Even if there are few, if any starts, for him when he does.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said that Martinez and the team remain in conversation about the role he'll have with the team, and that the righthander has been told that it will be difficult for him to return as a starter without a lengthier time building his arm strength. That could take several weeks, Shildt said.
The Cardinals have five weeks remaining in their schedule.
Martinez will need the time to return from inactivity during his recovery from the coronavirus. Unlike some of the other pitchers during the quarantines, Martinez was not able to throw much, or keep up with his bullpens. The team said it's not feasible to have another starter building arm strength on the job when he's starting from scratch.
The team can at least accommodate Martinez's wishes here because of the depth in the bullpen and the performance of other pitchers in relief. Johan Oviedo, for example, is set to start one part of Thursday's doubleheader, and he could stick around for the team to fill a relief role. Alex Reyes and Genesis Cabrera have both had superb outings since their return from the Springfield, Mo., site.
The Cardinals can give Martinez the time to be a starter as long as they have performance in the bullpen, but what they cannot guarantee is that there will be starts for him when he's ready because someone else has that role in the interim.
***
Flaherty cleared to push deeper into start
Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty, limited by the long layoff and an inability to throw consistently during quarantine, will make his second start since the return, and he'll be cleared to push past the 40-pitch limit imposed on him a week ago.
The Cardinals open Monday up a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals and their first-year manager, Mike Matheny.
Here is the lineup that will back him.
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Brad Miller, 3B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Matt Carpenter, DH
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Dexter Fowler, RF
8. Dylan Carlson, LF
9. Harrison Bader, CF
And here is the lineup for the visiting Royals:
1. Whit Merrifield, CF
2. Hunter Dozier, RF
3. Jorge Soler, DH
4. Ryan O'Hearn, 1B
5. Maikel Franco, 3B
6. Alex Gordon, LF
7. Adalberto Mondesi, SS
8. Nicky Lopez, 2B
9. Meibrys Viloria, C
Starting pitcher: RHP Brad Keller (3-0, 0.00)
