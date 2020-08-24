Goldy Rush: Goldschmidt, DeJong combine for six RBIs in Cardinals' 9-3 rout of Royals

In the fifth inning, the Cardinals flipped the results and drubbed Keller for a total of five runs that turned his spotless ERA into 2.08 in the span of seven hitters. Keller just wasn't there to throw the pitches that led to it. Reliever Greg Holland, the Cardinals' star-crossed closer from the 2018 season, entered with the bases loaded and shortstop Paul DeJong at the plate.

He turned on a fat pitch for a two-run double and the rally was afoot.

The Cardinals would score five runs in the inning, send 10 batters to the plate, greet and dispatch Holland, and finish with three hits with runners in scoring position. Two of them were doubles.

Dexter Fowler followed DeJong's two-run double with one of his own.

When Holland hit No. 9 hitter Harrison Bader to put another runner on base -- the third free pass of the inning -- both dugouts were warned. Up by six runs, Bader promptly stole second base, to invite the Royals to look for their copy of the unwritten rules.

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty matched Keller inning for inning and one better. On a strict pitch count, Flaherty solved that by getting swift outs.

He did not walk a batter.

He struck out three.