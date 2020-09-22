Gomber 'hanging donuts' for Cardinals as Carlson takes a swing at a cycle vs. KC

KANSAS CITY — It's the emergency start that could start giving the Cardinals ideas as they end into the final weekend of this irregular season.

Austin Gomber, tagging into the rotation in place of Dakota Hudson for an evening, has pitched six shutout innings and kept third baseman Matt Carpenter hopping with groundouts. He's carried the Cardinals to a 5-0 lead through six innings, and he's positioned himself to be part of their decisions for the weekend to come.

The starter for Tuesday's game lines up to be the starter for the season finale Sunday at Busch Stadium against Milwaukee.

The starter could also be pushed back ahead to be ready for a potential doubleheader Monday in Detroit, if it's necessary for the Cardinals to secure a postseason berth, win the NL Central, or decide if another team gets into the postseason.

Gomber would be a factor for any of those games.

The lefty pitched six scoreless innings Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium. He allowed four hits and struck out three. He did not walk a batter, and he finished the 18 outs on 76 pitches. Gomber got nine groundouts.

Five involved the third baseman.