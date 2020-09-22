Gomber 'hanging donuts' for Cardinals as Carlson takes a swing at a cycle vs. KC

KANSAS CITY — It's the emergency start that could start giving the Cardinals ideas as they end into the final weekend of this irregular season.
Austin Gomber, tagging into the rotation in place of Dakota Hudson for an evening, has pitched six shutout innings and kept third baseman Matt Carpenter hopping with groundouts. He's carried the Cardinals to a 5-0 lead through six innings, and he's positioned himself to be part of their decisions for the weekend to come.
The starter for Tuesday's game lines up to be the starter for the season finale Sunday at Busch Stadium against Milwaukee.
The starter could also be pushed back ahead to be ready for a potential doubleheader Monday in Detroit, if it's necessary for the Cardinals to secure a postseason berth, win the NL Central, or decide if another team gets into the postseason.
Gomber would be a factor for any of those games.
The lefty pitched six scoreless innings Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium. He allowed four hits and struck out three. He did not walk a batter, and he finished the 18 outs on 76 pitches. Gomber got nine groundouts.
Five involved the third baseman.
Offensively, the Cardinals have been keyed by rookie Dylan Carlson. The switch-hitting outfielder is a home run shy of the cycle with likely one more plate appearance to go in the game. Carlson doubled home the Cardinals first two runs before also scoring in the second inning. He hit a leadoff triple in the fourth inning, and then had a good view of the Cardinals going down in order from there without moving him along.
In the sixth, Carlson got his single and scored on a sacrifice fly.
KC starter Brady Singer, whose recent exploits were chronicled below, walked five batters to help the Cardinals along and lose control of his start early.
On his 50th birthday, KC manager Mike Matheny was ejected after removing Singer from the game. Matheny and home-plate umpire Manny Gonzalez exchanged thoughts as Matheny left the field, and then the manager spun around to get into the umpires face. They had to be separated by another umpire, though it did not look like contact was made.
It is safe to say that Gonzalez did not give Matheny birthday greetings.
The ejection was the 16th of Matheny's career as a manager, but the previous 15 all came while he was at the helm of the Cardinals.
***
Hudson's season ends with forearm injury, additional visits with doctor scheduled
Although starter Dakota Hudson has yet to meet with the Cardinals' head physician has planned for Tuesday, the team elected to place him on the 45-day injury list and bring an end to his season.
Hudson has been diagnosed with a forearm injury -- a strain of his flexor tendon -- and that, of course raises concern about his elbow. Dr. George Paletta has seen the MRI taken of Hudson's forearm and elbow, and he will meet with the righthander by Wednesday to determine possible treatments and causes for the soreness.
John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, said he would reserve comment on his level of concern until after Hudson has met with the doctor.
He said he did not want to speculate.
The Cardinals used Hudson's spot on the 40-man roster for Kodi Whitley, and they added him to the active roster.
Junior Fernandez was optioned to the alternate-site camp.
He will remain with the team on the taxi squad.
Lefty Rob Kaminsky cleared waivers and has remained with the organization.
On Monday night that Cardinals got an eyeful of the Royals' bullpen and managed to get on base only once in the final 5 1/3 innings of the game. In Game 2 of the series, one set aside to celebrate the Negro Leagues' 100th anniversary with throwback jerseys, the Cardinals will get a glimpse of KC's future.
He's already had quite a present.
Brady Singer, a rising pitching prospect, pitched eight shutout innings and held Cleveland to one-hit two starts ago. He followed that with six shutout innings and two hits against Detroit. Ninety-five percent of the time Singer is either going to throw a slider or a fastball. It's the angle at which they arrive and the fact that they are separated, on average, by 10 mph that helps him throw off an opponent's timing.
Here are the lineups for this evening's game pitting the Stars (Cardinals) vs. the Monarchs (Royals). Of note in the Cardinals' lineup is the break that shortstop Paul DeJong is getting. Before the game Mozeliak talked about how he thinks fatigue is a factor dragging on the offense. Manager Mike Shildt said the team isn't looking for excuses; it's in the "solution business."
Well, the lineup speaks to one of those solutions for fatigue.
CARDINALS
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, SS
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Carpenter, 3B
5. Molina, C
6. B. Miller, DH
7. Fowler, RF
8. Carlson, LF
9. Bader, CF
Starting pitcher: Austin Gomber, LHP (0-1, 2.37 ERA)
ROYALS
1. Merrifield, RF
2. Mondesi, SS
3. Perez, C
4. Soler, DH
5. Franco, 3B
6. Dozier, 1B
7. Olivares, LF
8. Starling, CF
9. Lopez, 2B
Starting pitcher: Brady Singer, RHP (3-4, 4.14 ERA)
