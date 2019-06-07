CHICAGO — All the hand-wringing and angst generated this past week by free-agent moves from other teams in the National League to fortify their pitching staffs -- including a closer coming to Chicago -- would still not have done the Cardinals much good Friday given their flighty offense.
A starter needs runs to get a win.
A closer needs a lead to make his role matter.
The Cardinals managed the minimal against Cubs lefty Cole Hamels in a 3-1 loss at Wrigley Field. The Cardinals have yet to win a game on the north side of Chicago this season in four visits.
Hamels pitched eight shutout innings and struck out 10 Cardinals. He allowed three hits. He set the tone for his start by retiring the Cardinals in order in the first inning on eight pitches. He struck out two batters in the fifth inning as he retired all three batters he faced -- and still was able to do that on nine pitches. He added a punctuation to his dominance by striking out the final three batters he faced for a perfect eighth inning.
It took Hamels 99 pitches to complete his eight innings and usher the game to the bullpen.
Earlier in the day, the Cubs introduced No. 24 Craig Kimbrel, their future closer. After a lengthy wait on free agency, Kimbrel agreed to a deal with the Cubs this past week and by the end of the month he could be their closer.
The Cubs have searched for such stability in the back end of their bullpen, as evidenced by their only wobble on Friday. Paul DeJong connected for a solo homer off Pedro Strop in the ninth inning to give the game its glossy but somewhat misleading final score.
DeJong's homer was the Cardinals' fourth hit of the afternoon. They had only one hit in the first five innings of play.
Miles Mikolas pitched four innings before leaving the game with a bruised forearm. He took a line drive off the arm during the fourth inning. (See below.) After the game, he showed that he still had an imprint in his arm from the baseball's seams. He experienced some swelling but nothing broken or snapped so he said he expected to be ready for his next start.
In the seventh inning, rookie Ryan Helsley walked leadoff hitter Anthony Rizzo to load the bases and put a three-run deficit in jeopardy of becoming ugly. Helsley got a friendly check-swing call from the ump on a pitch to Kris Bryant, and that opened up the at-bat with the bases loaded. He struck out Bryant with a 100-mph pitch to end the inning and leave the bases loaded.
The Cubs took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Javier Baez's home run. They added a run in the fourth inning when Victor Caratini connected for an RBI double against Mikolas. All three of the runs vs. Mikolas came with two outs.
***
Cardinals Mikolas leaves start after sharp line drive bruises his pitching arm
While the Cardinals spend the rest of the afternoon searching for some semblance of offense they will also have to fill some innings abandoned because of an injury to starter Miles Mikolas.
The Cardinals' righthander took a line drive off his right forearm in the fourth inning. David Bote connected and laced the pitch right back at Mikolas, who was able to recover, retrieve the ball and throw Bote out.
That was the final out Mikolas collected.
The Cardinals' starter was replaced by Giovanny Gallegos to start the fifth inning because of the bruise that had developed on Mikolas' pitching arm. Mikolas was limited to four innings, and the Cubs reached him for three runs on four hits.
The Cubs lead 3-0 going into the bottom of the sixth.
***
Wacha in 'heavy pencil' to start Monday; Carpenter rests tenderized shin
The Cardinals have three candidates prepped, ready, and available for Monday's start in Miami, and if this weekend at Wrigley Field plays out the way they hope Michael Wacha will get that game.
"In heavy pencil," manager Mike Shildt said.
If Wacha is not needed for long relief this weekend against the Cubs, then he'll start Monday against the Marlins. The Cardinals also have Ryan Helsley already on the roster and available to start, if needed and unused this weekend, and Daniel Ponce de Leon was removed from his start Thursday night after three innings so he could start Monday, if either of the other two are unavailable.
The Cardinals got a reprieve from a harder decision with the rainout Wednesday that allowed them to push the rotation back an entire day.
That afforded them the opportunity to start Wacha in Miami, rather than think about starting him at Wrigley, where he's struggled. Adam Wainwright, coming off his 126-pitch bulldozer start, will appear Sunday on ESPN's showcase game.
After fouling a series of pitches of his right shin in the past week, Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup Friday afternoon against the Cubs. Carpenter has a sizable bruise and swelling around his right shin after hitting six foul balls off that area in the past week. He has been ginger moving around as a result of the soreness. He likened it to an "ingrown toenail" as far as nagging pain.
The Cardinals and Carpenter are exploring ways to modify a soccer shin guard so that he can get some added protection at the plate.
He is available off the bench.
Craig Kimbrel was formally introduced Friday morning at Wrigley Field. He will throw a bullpen session Saturday at Wrigley -- but he won't be in the bullpen for awhile here at Wrigley. His next game appearance, the Cubs announced, would be in Arizona, where the Cubs hold spring training. He is with the team this afternoon at Wrigley, his locker all set in the clubhouse.
Here are the lineups for Game 1 of the first Cubs-Cardinals series in June that won't have the focus of St. Louis. Blues have earned that.
CARDINALS
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Paul DeJong, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Jedd Gyorko, 3B
6. Harrison Bader, CF
7. Matt Wieters, C
8. Kolten Wong, 2B
9. Miles Mikolas, P
CUBS
1. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
2. Kris Bryant, 3B
3. Carlos Gonzalez, LF
4. Javier Baez, SS
5. Jason Heyward, RF
6. Victor Caratini, C
7. David Bote, 2B
8. Albert Almora Jr., CF
9. Cole Hamels, P
Check back throughout the afternoon here at Cardinal Beat and STLtoday.com for coverage from Wrigley Field and Chicago and the entire series, where hand passes are OK, there's never too many men on the ice, and tripping also leads to a decisive run in the 2013 World Series.