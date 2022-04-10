Headliner of Cardinals' winter spending, Matz takes the mound for debut, series win

There were additions made on the go during spring training that got more attention (ahem, Albert Pujols), but the centerpiece of the Cardinals' offseason, their biggest financial commitment and the one substantial move to address an area of need makes his debut Sunday.
It's time to meet the Matz.
Lefty Steven Matz, who signed a four-year deal with the Cardinals before the lockout, will make his first start of the regular season with his new club. He does so with a chance to claim the four-game series against the Pirates and put the Cardinals in position to sweep the first weekend of the season Monday.
The Pittsburgh lineup has proved accommodating thus far.
On opening day, Adam Wainwright outwitted and overwhelmed the Pirates to six scoreless innings. On Saturday, Miles Mikolas invited the Pirates to break open the first inning and they did not, allowing the Cardinals to string together 16 outs from the relievers to secure a 6-2 victory. Matz enters the series after two contrasting starts, both of which led ultimately to a Cardinals victory.
Matz, 30, will be making his third start at Busch Stadium.
Neither of the previous two was all that pleasant.
With the Mets, Matz allowed 12 runs (eight earned) in 7 2/3 innings. He took the loss in both games and allowed two home runs and 12 hits on his way to a 9.39 ERA.
The Cardinals are duplicating their lineup from Saturday's game with left-handed hitter Corey Dickerson at designated hitter. The Cardinals continue to use matchups to determine whether Dickerson, Lars Nootbaar, or right-handed hitter Pujols serve as DH and bat fifth. With the Pirates starting a right-hander, Bryse Wilson, the left-handed, low-ball slugging Dickerson gets the nod.
Wilson, 24, was 3-7with a 5.35 ERA in 16 starts for Atlanta and Pittsburgh this past season. The Braves traded him to the Pirates right before the deadline to acquire reliever Richard Rodriguez.
The right-hander leans heavy on a sinker and a changeup, throwing one of the two 40% of the time. The sinker has become an increasing part of his game over the past two seasons, reducing his use of the four-seam fastball.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was sent home Saturday to recover from the flu, and the team is hopeful he will be available and back in the dugout Sunday. If not, Skip Schumaker will remain acting manager. This paragraph will be updated after some reporting.
Here is the lineup that will face Wilson:
Here is the lineup that will face Wilson:
