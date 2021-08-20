Helsley (elbow) goes on Cardinals' IL as Mikolas comes off

As Miles Mikolas, who has pitched for the Cardinals just once in two seasons, came off the 60-day injured list to pitch Friday night, Ryan Helsley, one of their most often used pitchers at 51 appearances, went on the 10-day IL with a bone bruise in his right elbow.
Helsley missed the entire series with the Milwaukee Brewers and last pitched this past Saturday in Kansas City when he pitched 1 1/3 innings. The club can backdate Helsley’s injured list time to Aug. 17. Manager Mike Shildt said that for the moment Helsley will just rest and not need invasive treatment, such as a shot.
One of the best in the league at stranding inherited runners, Helsley has permitted just four of 31 to score. He has a 6-4 mark with a 4.56 earned run average. To make room for Mikolas on the 40-man roster, they placed Memphis lefthander Brandon Waddell on the COVID-19 injured list.
The Cardinals continue Pittsburgh Month with a three-game series here this weekend. This past week, they swept the Pirates in Pittsburgh and they have four games with the Bucs next weekend in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals are 6-0 against the Pirates in Pittsburgh and 3-3 against them here.
Yadier Molina returns to catch Mikolas, who hasn’t pitched for the Cardinals since May 23 when he went four innings against the Chicago Cubs before succumbing to forearm issues. The other seven starters in the lineup are the same as defeated Milwaukee 8-4 on Thursday night. On Friday, they will face righthander Mitch Keller, who is 3-10 with a 6.86 earned run average.
Keller was a handful for the Cardinals in 2020, giving up just two hits and one run in 11 innings, including throwing six no-hit innings in late September.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Tyler O’Neill lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Lars Nootbaar rf
7. Paul DeJong ss
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Miles Mikolas p
Pittsburgh lineup
1. Ben Gamel lf
2. Ke’Bryan Hayes 3b
3. Bryan Reynolds cf
4. Colin Moran 1b
5. Jacob Stallings c
6. Gregory Polanco rf
7. Rodolfo Castro 2b
8. Hoy Park ss
9. Mitch Keller p