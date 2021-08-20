Helsley (elbow) goes on Cardinals' IL as Mikolas comes off

As Miles Mikolas, who has pitched for the Cardinals just once in two seasons, came off the 60-day injured list to pitch Friday night, Ryan Helsley, one of their most often used pitchers at 51 appearances, went on the 10-day IL with a bone bruise in his right elbow.

Helsley missed the entire series with the Milwaukee Brewers and last pitched this past Saturday in Kansas City when he pitched 1 1/3 innings. The club can backdate Helsley’s injured list time to Aug. 17. Manager Mike Shildt said that for the moment Helsley will just rest and not need invasive treatment, such as a shot.

One of the best in the league at stranding inherited runners, Helsley has permitted just four of 31 to score. He has a 6-4 mark with a 4.56 earned run average. To make room for Mikolas on the 40-man roster, they placed Memphis lefthander Brandon Waddell on the COVID-19 injured list.

The Cardinals continue Pittsburgh Month with a three-game series here this weekend. This past week, they swept the Pirates in Pittsburgh and they have four games with the Bucs next weekend in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals are 6-0 against the Pirates in Pittsburgh and 3-3 against them here.