NEW YORK — With their pitching ranks thinned further by injury, the Cardinals brought back lefty Genesis Cabrera on Thursday from Class AAA Memphis shortly after he was returned to the affiliate to "work on his craft."
The latest dent to the Cardinals' pitching staff came Wednesday in Miami when Ryan Helsley had to leave the game with shoulder pain.
He was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday afternoon with an impingement in his right shoulder. Last season, he had his cut short by soreness and fatigue in that same joint. The Cardinals have not advertised how long they expect the power reliever to miss, though the recurrence of trouble in that area and description of an impingement could require additional time to recover.
Cabrera, a starter when last he was with the Cardinals, could fill multiple innings as a reliever or give the Cardinals an alternative for their opening in the rotation.
Daniel Ponce de Leon is set to make a start Friday in Adam Wainwright's spot.
Cabrera made two starts for the Cardinals, and in each one the Cardinals believe he was "volunteering" his pitches. That is, he was tipping the hitters to what was coming next. That would explain why he did not have a swing and miss in his most recent appearance in the majors. The Cardinals returned him to Triple-A Memphis with the assignment of ironing out the tells in his mechanics so that when needed again in the majors he wasn't as predictable.
Manager Mike Shildt at the time predicted that Cabrera would still have "an impact on our team, and this year."
Helsley (shoulder) joins Wainwright (hamstring) as recent additions to the injured list. The depth has also been tested by the assignment of former starters, like Carlos Martinez, to the the bullpen, and the work Alex Reyes has done in the minors to gain his command and work his way back from a fractured hand and lengthy absences.
The Cardinals face reigning Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom at Citi Field in Queens this evening. They counter with righthander Jack Flaherty.
The Cardinals' lineup has not been posted at the time this blog was first published, but it will be updated.